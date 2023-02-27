City of Waco animal services found plenty of demand Sunday for its first one-stop clinic as several hundred pet owners lined up at North Waco Park for free and low-cost vaccines, microchips and vouchers for spay-neuter procedures.

The city partnered with Waco animal control, the Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Pets Alive! and the SpayStreet program to provide McLennan County pet owners vital services for $10 or less, and officials said the success encouraged them to offer the clinic again.

By mid-afternoon, some 250 dogs had been served, and a long line still snaked around the pavilion.

Services included DAPP (distemper, adenovirus, parvo and parainfluenza) vaccines and microchips for all city and McLennan County residents. Spayed or neutered pets of city residents were also eligible for a rabies vaccine, while the fee was $10 for non-altered pets or those living outside city limits. Services were offered to both dogs and cats.

For comparison, at Animal Birth Control Clinic — a local clinic committed to affordable veterinary care — the same package would cost $70, according to the clinic’s pricing listed online.

Attendees with unaltered pets could also leave with a voucher for discounted spay and neuter surgery.

Waco’s animal ordinance requires that all pets living within city limits receive a rabies vaccine, are microchipped, and are spayed or neutered, with minimal exceptions.

Humane Society director of development Brooke Farrell said opportunities like this to get out into the community not only increase the health of the animals, but also public health. Vaccinating pets reduces the chances of them getting sick at home and reduces the chance that illness will enter the animal shelter if a pet must end up there, she said. Microchipped pets can also be traced back to their owners, reducing the amount of time they stay at the shelter from when they are found to when they are returned.

Farrell said the long line on Sunday “is a great problem to have.”

“I’m just thrilled there’s going to be so many more critters in our community microchipped,” Farrell said. “It’s so much easier getting them home if they were ever to get away from their home, so many more vaccinated critters out into the community, as well to cut down on anything gross that may be out there before the potential of being brought back into the shelter.”

Farrell said it is heartwarming to see the amount of buy-in for the first-of-its-kind clinic. She said community events offer a space for bonding among local animal welfare organizations. The group hopes to host more regular opportunities in the future, she said.

Waco residents Ryan and Veronica Amodei brought their puppy, Lady, who they adopted about a month ago. The couple has Lady set up for shots at a veterinary clinic already, but came out to the park Sunday to take advantage of the free microchipping.

“I think it’s a great service, especially the shots aspect,” Veronica Amodei said. “If we weren’t already in a series we would definitely take advantage of it, especially because I feel like owning a pet is expensive, so sometimes things go unused or undone to save money. So if you could protect a dog for free or cheap a lot of people come out for that. It’s better for the dog community here as a whole.”

Hayven and Joaquin Jimenez brought their 2-year-old dog Lupe to the event and utilized its offers to the fullest. Lupe left with her microchip, DAPP and rabies vaccines all for $10 since she is not spayed.

Hayven Jimenez said she used to work in veterinary medicine and her only worry with the event is keeping the vaccines refrigerated at the proper temperature.

“I hope it happens again soon for sure,” she said. “I think everything went pretty smoothly. … Lupe is happy.”