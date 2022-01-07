City replacing trees destroyed by elements, feral hogs at Lake Waco Wetlands

Feral hogs and the vagaries of Central Texas weather have taken their toll on trees that volunteers planted years ago at the Lake Waco Wetlands. Now city of Waco officials are giving it another shot.

City utilities workers started just before Christmas to plant 400 tree saplings in a field near off Eichelberger Crossing Road. The wetlands were originally built as part of an environmental mitigation project started in 2001 to make up for the habitat destroyed when the city raised Lake Waco by 7 feet.

The new saplings, grown by the Texas A&M Forest Service, are mostly buttonbush trees, smaller oaks and Eastern redbuds.

Lake Waco Wetlands Coordinator Nora Schell said in a year or so, another 4,000 trees grown by the state agency will be planted on 1,000 acres in 14 designated areas around Lake Waco.

She said weather conditions and improper planting by volunteers might have contributed to the loss of those original trees over time, but mostly she blames the hogs.