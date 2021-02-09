Climate advocate, retired doctor Alan Northcutt files for Waco City Council race

Local climate activist and physician Alan Northcutt this week became the third person to file for the Waco City Council District 5 election coming up in May.

Northcutt will be up against incumbent District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes, a banker; and Charra Burns an educator and business owner. Northcutt has worked for Waco in 31 years, and is head of Waco Friends of the Climate, a group dedicated to educating people about climate change.

“I think in a general way, most of the council people are bankers, lawyers and that sort of thing,” Northcutt said. “The council needs more balance. Someone with a science background, I think that could be useful in academics and definitely in climate.”

Waco Friends of the Climate is known for organizing Styrofoam recycling collections, which no Waco facilities are equipped to do, and curating an annual art exhibit about climate change.

Northcutt earned a medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1982 and specialized in pathology. He retired two years ago, but he plans to continue doing volunteer pathology work at Kijabe Hospital, which is headquartered near Nairobi, Kenya.