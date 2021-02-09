Climate advocate, retired doctor Alan Northcutt files for Waco City Council race

Local climate activist and physician Alan Northcutt this week became the third person to file for the Waco City Council District 5 election coming up in May.
Northcutt will be up against incumbent District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes, a banker; and Charra Burns an educator and business owner. Northcutt has worked for Waco in 31 years, and is head of Waco Friends of the Climate, a group dedicated to educating people about climate change.
“I think in a general way, most of the council people are bankers, lawyers and that sort of thing,” Northcutt said. “The council needs more balance. Someone with a science background, I think that could be useful in academics and definitely in climate.”
Waco Friends of the Climate is known for organizing Styrofoam recycling collections, which no Waco facilities are equipped to do, and curating an annual art exhibit about climate change.
Northcutt earned a medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 1982 and specialized in pathology. He retired two years ago, but he plans to continue doing volunteer pathology work at Kijabe Hospital, which is headquartered near Nairobi, Kenya.
Northcutt has applied to serve on the city’s Sustainable Resources Practices Advisory Board but was not selected. He also frequently speaks during Waco City Council meetings on items related to climate change and has done so for years.
“I feel like I know what goes on with the city council because I interact almost every session. I always read through the agenda,” Northcutt said.
Northcutt said he anticipates more federal funding for climate change mitigation in the future. He said he is also interested in revisiting the city’s short term rental policy to protect the rights of neighbors who live near short term rental properties.
He said he would remain a member of Waco Friends of the Climate if elected but would step down to prioritize being a council member if necessary.
Holmes, the incumbent, is a senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas, was first appointed to the position in 2016, was elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019.
Burns, the other District 5 challenger, is is vice president of the Lake Air Montessori Parent Teacher Association and owner of Think Learn Play, a company that makes learning activities for young children.
The election will be held May 1. The deadline to register as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday.
Two other Waco council seats are up for election in May. District 2 incumbent Hector Sabido and District 4 incumbent Kelly Palmer have filed for reelection and have not yet drawn challengers.