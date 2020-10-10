Club owner's ordinance fight spurs challenge for Waco City Council seat

Both Gober and Barefield said they support the reboot of a community policing initiative the city council agreed to fund in the fiscal year that started this month.

Barefield said Waco Police Department earned grants during the Clinton administration that let it start the program.

“The community policing program will work because at its core, the purpose is for the police to be seen as community partners who are invested in the lives and success of all residents,” Barefield said.

“When they are invested in that way, providing public safety is a more natural task because there is mutual respect between officers and the communities they serve.”

Gober said police communicated directly with the public more under the old program. He said the current dynamic puts the public in a position to be the first to reach out to law enforcement, not the other way around, and said the public should be consulted on the new program.

“The time is now for them to reach out to these citizens,” Gober said.

Barefield, who serves on the National League of Cities Federal Advocacy Committee for Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, said the city has taken some steps toward sustainability.