Commissioners vote to lower McLennan County tax rate

McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday to lower the tax rate for the coming fiscal year, and passed a budget heavy on law enforcement.
Commissioners unanimously approved a tax rate of 46.87 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. That rate is about 1.7 cents less than the current tax rate of 48.52 cents per $100 valuation. Commissioners early in the budget process said they hoped to give taxpayers a break because of COVID-19. Still, whether an individual property owner enjoys a lower county tax bill will depend on property valuations and how much they increased.
Countywide property values increased 4.8% over last year, to a little more than $19 billion. The average home value increased about 6.2%, from $145,473 to $154,438, which includes new homes. With 2019 valuations and tax rates, the owner of an average-value home would have a $706 county tax bill. With 2020 valuations and the new tax rate, the owner of an average-value home would have a $724 county tax bill.
With the increased property values, commissioners could have adopted an effective rate of 47.68 cents per $100 to generate the same amount of revenue as last year. But commissioners continued to trim, approving the 46.87-cent rate.
The budget commissioners approved calls for $122 million in general fund spending, which is covered by estimated revenues of $114.6 million, "with the remaining expenditures funded by fund balance reserves," McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett said by email.
"The largest departments within the county budget are related to law enforcement: $32.2 million is budgeted for correctional facilities and $11.7 million is budgeted for the Sheriff's Office in the fiscal year 2021 budget," meaning $43.9 million falls under the direction of the Sheriff's Office.
Commissioners also tweaked the budget so an across the board 1% cost of living pay bump includes employees in the McLennan County Auditor's Office and court reporters in the state district courts in the county.
They also agreed to increase by $1,000, from $5,500 to $6,500, the county's annual allocation to each of the 24 volunteer fire departments countywide.
That increase should take place in the current budget year, commissioners agreed, as the departments continue to face dry conditions. McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said volunteer fire departments are struggling financially as they have had to cancel fundraising events because of COVID-19.
Commissioner Will Jones said he would favor making the $1,000 annual increase permanent "going forward every year."
