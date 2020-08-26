Commissioners vote to lower McLennan County tax rate

McLennan County commissioners voted Tuesday to lower the tax rate for the coming fiscal year, and passed a budget heavy on law enforcement.

Commissioners unanimously approved a tax rate of 46.87 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. That rate is about 1.7 cents less than the current tax rate of 48.52 cents per $100 valuation. Commissioners early in the budget process said they hoped to give taxpayers a break because of COVID-19. Still, whether an individual property owner enjoys a lower county tax bill will depend on property valuations and how much they increased.

Countywide property values increased 4.8% over last year, to a little more than $19 billion. The average home value increased about 6.2%, from $145,473 to $154,438, which includes new homes. With 2019 valuations and tax rates, the owner of an average-value home would have a $706 county tax bill. With 2020 valuations and the new tax rate, the owner of an average-value home would have a $724 county tax bill.

With the increased property values, commissioners could have adopted an effective rate of 47.68 cents per $100 to generate the same amount of revenue as last year. But commissioners continued to trim, approving the 46.87-cent rate.