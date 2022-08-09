Commissioners watch proposed McLennan County voting machines in action

Far from a bare-knuckled brawl, the battle to sell voting machines to McLennan County may look more like a pillow fight.

Only two companies have submitted offers, one headquartered 90 miles away in Austin, the other located in Omaha, Nebraska, but with a satellite office in Richardson. Both touted their machines to McLennan County commissioners Tuesday, and a deciding vote remains pending.

Both introduced systems relying on paper ballots marked by hand and scanned at polling places. The county’s goal is compliance with a state law effective in 2026 that mandates auditable paper-based voting records, though not necessarily hand-marked paper ballots.

Both companies campaigning for McLennan County’s business met state certification to sell voting machines in Texas, a rigorous process that McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said should give state and local voters reason to trust the system.

Texas-based Hart InterCivic Inc. is the incumbent, having provided the county with voting equipment and maintenance 15 years. Vying to dethrone Hart is Election Systems & Software, with a presence in 41 states and more than 140 Texas counties, company spokesperson Chris Moody said.

Moody said his company occasionally faces off with six or seven competing vendors as it pursues contracts around the country.

Hart InterCivic is emerging as favorite, though Goldsmith has publicly endorsed neither company. McLennan County Republican Party Chair Brad Holland said the party “favors the Hart system quite heavily.” He said security features distinguish it from the Election Systems option in the estimation of election judges, party officials and precinct chairs.

“One big issue being that ES&S is connected to the internet, while Hart is not. We believe Hart is more secure and less hackable,” Holland said during an interview.

He said Hart places a watermark on paper ballots, a measure intended to prevent them from being copied or rescanned. Holland said Hart prints provisional ballots identified as such, whereas Election Systems asks voters to mark ballots as provisional.

Provisional ballots are cast when voter eligibility comes into question, such as when someone forgets their ID or their name does not appear on voter rolls. Provisional ballots usually are kept separately until issues are resolved.

“We have no major issues. There is no way to devise something perfect with human hands. Both systems are good,” McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said.

Hays said curbside voting using either system asks voters to trust the process. Poll workers would have to take control of marked paper ballots as they move from the curb to scanning machines inside polling places.

“That may make some people nervous,” Hays said.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton suggested the county assign two poll workers to each curbside interaction, if logistically possible.

Felton said he would hope to receive written comments from people attending a previous demonstration of the voting machines about two weeks ago, including political party officials. He said commissioners may take up the matter again when they meet Tuesday. Timing is not necessarily critical, because the county plans to start using the new equipment in May 2023, not during the November midterm elections this year, Felton said.

“The vendors have very similar equipment, highly recommended by other counties,” he said. “Some commissioners intend to call these counties about their experience. We also have details to work out about warranty things, supply costs, and service after the sale.”

Commissioner Ben Perry said his research continues.

“Both companies presented very well,” Perry said. “I do like the security enhancements Hart presented. ES&S may have the same enhancements in place, but didn’t bring it up. I will continue digging through this. I think we’re trying to get something done, possibly next week.”

If pricing becomes an issue, Hart would appear to have the edge.

Goldsmith said Hart’s package carries a $1.2 million price. Moody, with Election Systems & Software, said the company is quoting a figure closer to $1.6 million.

The county will finance the purchase with bonds issued to convert an old downtown jail next to the courthouse to courtrooms and jury rooms.

Mary Mann, a longtime McLennan County Democratic Party official, cast what some may consider a dissenting vote. She said she found much to like in the Election Systems product, including its user friendliness.

“I think they will go with Hart. I will be happy with that,” Mann said. “I trust Jared (Goldsmith), and will support his recommendation.”

Without committing to either company, Goldsmith said he would prefer to keep separate the voter registration verification process and the ballot production process. He said standard procedure in McLennan County elections calls for poll workers to check voter eligibility using laptops with access to lists of registered voters. Voters then move on to voting machines.

Hart proposes keeping these functions separate, with no electronic link between voter information on laptops and the actual casting of ballots. He said the Election Systems process relies on piggybacking these functions.

Commissioner Pat Miller asked each vendor to supply her with client lists. Miller said she is determined to choose a system voters can rely on.