Committee on Kiddieland to form by end of year

City workers have disposed of old tires and cleaned up overgrown vegetation at the closed Lions Park Kiddieland, but city officials say it will be a long time before plans for an overhaul of the park are clear.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the city is working with local and state historical commissions because of the site’s age. Waco Founder Lions Club plans to auction off rides, signs and memorabilia from the 70-year-old amusement park, though a timeline for the auction has not been set. Cook said the city will form a committee by the end of the year with Waco Independent School District, McLennan County, the Extraco Event Center, the Lions Club and various other organizations with ties to the park.

The group will be tasked with guiding a major revamp of the park, in partnership with the Lions Club, that the city announced in July after the park struggled to reopen for the summer season. It will remain closed until the overhaul, whatever form it takes, is complete.

“I’ll admit, it’s a park that can serve many needs,” Cook said. “We don’t have a park in that area of town, also you can serve the neighborhood. It's next to the Extraco and the new Base facility, also the sports complexes at the school and our Lake Air Little League. There’s no doubt it will have a regional appeal.”