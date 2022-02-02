Company with billion-dollar plans looking at Waco

Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's list of companies it is communicating with.
This mystery company would build a 3-million-square-foot plant and employ about 4,000 people, according to a description the chamber's lead industry recruiter, Kris Collins, presented to McLennan County commissioners Tuesday.
It has been assigned the name Project Ocean Wave, which is how it is identified in chamber-generated correspondence for confidentiality.
"We are a community of consideration," Collins said.
She said the prospect in question is looking statewide, even nationally, but she would not have placed it on the list had interaction been only cursory. Its status as a prospect deserving of attention dates to October, she said.
Collins said Project Darwin Biggest has moved on from considering Waco and Central Texas. It would have represented an investment of $3.5 billion and created 4,200 jobs. Collins said Tuesday it no longer appears on the radar.
Collins' updated list identifies 21 active projects valued at $4.5 billion, with Project Ocean Wave lapping the field at $4 billion. Another of note is Project Rocket, a 1-million-square-foot distribution center that would represent a $150 million investment and employ 1,000. Then there's Project Gimme Shelter, an 860,000-square-foot manufacturing facility employing 800 and costing $100 million, as well as Project Sundance, a 400,000-square-foot manufacturing plant costing $211 million and employing 425.
McLennan County commissioners on March 1 will consider giving tax abatements to AstenJohnson Nonwovens Manufacturing, a South Carolina-based enterprise interested in placing a 100,000-square-foot plant in Waco International Aviation Park, an industrial area near Texas State Technical College and L3Harris' Waco operations. It would spend $22 million on real property and $18 million on personal property such as equipment.
It would create 11 jobs this year, 36 jobs by 2026, with an average salary of $47,360, according to documents presented to commissioners.
Collins said she also will request tax abatements from the city of Waco, the moves meant to persuade AstenJohnson to build in Waco.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to give five local volunteer fire departments about $65,000 from the county's $49 million American Rescue Plan Act funding. They include Bruceville Eddy, $4,000; China Spring, $30,000; Crawford, $2,000; Elm Mott, $18,000; and Robinson, $10,300, according to figures provided by McLennan County Administrator Dustin Chapman.
The county is working with a consultant to determine eligibility for other requests submitted for the federal coronavirus relief money, Chapman said.
Commissioners also are considering requests for American Rescue Plan funding from McLennan Community College, which is seeking $1 million, and Trinity Sports Association, 1010 Elm Ave., which says its mission is to "improve the spiritual, educational, financial and physical fitness of youth."