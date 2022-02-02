Company with billion-dollar plans looking at Waco

Move over Project Darwin Biggest, a new prospect planning to invest $4 billion somewhere now appears on the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's list of companies it is communicating with.

This mystery company would build a 3-million-square-foot plant and employ about 4,000 people, according to a description the chamber's lead industry recruiter, Kris Collins, presented to McLennan County commissioners Tuesday.

It has been assigned the name Project Ocean Wave, which is how it is identified in chamber-generated correspondence for confidentiality.

"We are a community of consideration," Collins said.

She said the prospect in question is looking statewide, even nationally, but she would not have placed it on the list had interaction been only cursory. Its status as a prospect deserving of attention dates to October, she said.

Collins said Project Darwin Biggest has moved on from considering Waco and Central Texas. It would have represented an investment of $3.5 billion and created 4,200 jobs. Collins said Tuesday it no longer appears on the radar.