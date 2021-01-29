Concern growing over new Ameritex homes popping up in Waco

He also questioned the homes’ affordability, and their long-term future.

“Empty properties are not healthy for the community,” he said.

North Waco resident Wes Cunningham, who moved to Texas from California and was employed at Mission Waco, has made it his own mission of love to repair and renovate older homes. He said he acquires long-neglected properties for $40,000 to $50,000, turns around their fortunes with his own elbow grease and sweat equity, and hires craftspeople to assist.

He said he cringes at what he has seen of Ameritex homes.

“I don’t know anything about the company, and I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but I suggest we say, ‘Hey, let’s hold up here. Don’t put the least work possible in a house,’” he said by phone.

Cunningham said affordable housing is needed in Waco, but he does not see these homes as moving that needle.

“The truth is, in 10 or 15 years, these overpriced/under-built eyesores ‘for-rent-only’ boxes will only serve to deter people like me from investing and selling to homeowners,” he said by email. “It will be a neighborhood of slum rent houses. And Dallas investors will get paid to essentially gut our neighborhood.”