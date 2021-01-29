Concern growing over new Ameritex homes popping up in Waco

Ameritex, a Dallas-based company, has secured almost 90 permits to build homes and duplexes in Waco that critics say are too small, unattractive and overpriced and may become unoccupied eyesores in a few years.
“They do not blend with the neighborhood and are not aesthetically pleasing,” said Mike Stone, executive director of Grassroots Community Development, a local entity whose goals include affordable, quality housing.
Sammy Smith, president of the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, said he was dumbfounded when he learned Ameritex would charge $1,100 a month to lease a single unit in the duplexes it proposed for North Waco.
“That’s a lot of money for one side of a duplex. It was really a jaw-dropping moment,” Smith said. “Then there were quotes of $140,000 for houses to be sold, though I don’t know if that’s a standard house. Those with a garage may be more expensive.”
Smith also said he is concerned the “plain” homes with limited curb appeal may prove beyond the means of neighborhood residents.
Ameritex is building homes in communities statewide, according to its website, and has been moving into the Waco market several months. City planning director Clint Peters said the city has issued 88 permits to Ameritex, though he had no definitive numbers on actual structures built to date.
Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer, whose District 4 includes the Brook Oaks area of North Waco, said she was hearing rumblings about Ameritex before she was elected in November and steadily since she took her seat.
“I’m hearing concern and frustration about the homes’ quality and design from Brook Oaks and the larger community,” Palmer said. “I know it’s been a topic of discussion since June. The city is aware of the conversation.”
Ameritex products clash with the historical feel and unique design of homes in parts of North Waco, many built between 1915 and 1950, she said.
“This is being touted as affordable housing, but if you look closely at rent and sales prices, these homes are at market rate if not higher,” Palmer said. “They are not affordable for wages in Waco, particularly not those in Brook Oaks.”
The Ameritex website lists a three-bedroom, two-bath home at 1100 Sherman St. in East Waco for $169,990. Monthly payments on the 1,028-square-foot residence would start at $1,171, with stipulations to include a 3.5% down payment, a 30-year FHA loan at a fixed rate of 3.5%, and 2 discount points paid by the borrower to reduce the interest rate for the life of the loan.
A 1,676-square-foot duplex priced at $244,900 is available at 1114 Chestnut St. in East Waco. Monthly payments begin at $1,688, according to the site.
“Brand new duplex located minutes from the Magnolia Silos and Baylor University,” a description states. “This duplex includes two identical units 838 square feet each with three bedrooms, one bathroom and modern amenities throughout. … Fully-equipped with Smart Home Technology that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured through a smart home hub. And it comes with a New Home Warranty.”
A 909-square-foot home at 3919 S. Fourth St., with three bedrooms and two baths, is priced at $152,990. Monthly payments start at $1,054.
Homes at 719 and 1124 N. 13th St. are listed by Ameritex as under contract. Each occupies 1,090 square feet and has three bedrooms and two baths.
Most of its duplex units posted as for rent in Waco are listed for $1,250 per month, with a few listed for $1,175. All have three bedrooms, either one or two bathrooms, and range from 838 square feet to 876 square feet.
Palmer said Ameritex complies with city construction codes.
Stone, the Grassroots Community Development chief, did not quarrel with that assessment, but said he has concerns about foundation work, having visited dozens of Ameritex homesites locally.
“I’m not an engineer, but I’m seeing slabs being put straight on the dirt, with no pad prep at all,” Stone said. “It’s not for me to say if the homes are compliant or not. The way the city code is written, you have a professional engineer make a pre-pour inspection and write a pre-pour inspection letter.”
He also questioned the homes’ affordability, and their long-term future.
“Empty properties are not healthy for the community,” he said.
North Waco resident Wes Cunningham, who moved to Texas from California and was employed at Mission Waco, has made it his own mission of love to repair and renovate older homes. He said he acquires long-neglected properties for $40,000 to $50,000, turns around their fortunes with his own elbow grease and sweat equity, and hires craftspeople to assist.
He said he cringes at what he has seen of Ameritex homes.
“I don’t know anything about the company, and I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but I suggest we say, ‘Hey, let’s hold up here. Don’t put the least work possible in a house,’” he said by phone.
Cunningham said affordable housing is needed in Waco, but he does not see these homes as moving that needle.
“The truth is, in 10 or 15 years, these overpriced/under-built eyesores ‘for-rent-only’ boxes will only serve to deter people like me from investing and selling to homeowners,” he said by email. “It will be a neighborhood of slum rent houses. And Dallas investors will get paid to essentially gut our neighborhood.”
Smith, the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association president, said residents early on complained about the look of the proposed homes, likening the finished product to “little box houses.” He said Ameritex responded with drawings reflecting new stylistic and landscaping touches. But to his knowledge those have not materialized in North Waco.
He said residents would have appreciated meetings with Ameritex officials early in their planning process for the Waco market.
Ameritex representatives, including Executive Vice President Jessica Allen, attended a meeting Monday of the Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association.
“Hopefully they did not take away that we were finger-pointing,” Smith said. “But some of the concerns raised … they said they didn’t know anything about them. We brought them up way last spring: the square footage, the duplexes, which properties would have garages, the lack of curb appeal. Their not knowing our concerns kind of blindsided us.”
Allen could not be reached Friday for comment.
Council Member Palmer said the brouhaha over Ameritex gives the city manager’s office, new Mayor Dillon Meek and the council an opportunity, with community input, to examine housing regulations and policies.
“I would say this is a significant topic of concern among my constituents, considering the emails, phone calls and neighborhood association meetings I had before I was elected Nov. 3, and since I was elected,” Palmer said.