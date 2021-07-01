Congress approves $8.4 million for Speegleville Road bridge in early step toward infrastructure package

An infrastructure bill passed Thursday by the U.S. House includes $8.4 million to expand the Middle Bosque River bridge on Speegleville Road to four lanes.
The project has been identified by the city of Waco and McLennan County as a top priority, aimed to improve mobility in the fast-growing corridor between Highway 84 and Highway 6.
Local leaders credited U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, for getting the project into HR 3684, which would authorize $715 billion over five years for roads, railways, electric vehicles and water needs. The bill passed by a mostly party-line vote Thursday, with Sessions joining all but two Republicans in voting against it.
A Sessions spokesperson said the representative objected to "Green New Deal" priorities in the bill, but he worked with the Transportation Committee to ensure the bill includes the bridge project. In a statement, Sessions promised to work with Texas' senators to advance the project in the U.S. Senate.
McLennan County is wrapping up work on about $13 million of bond-funded work on Speegleville Road, and was planning to partner with the city of Waco on the bridge project, said County Commissioner Ben Perry, whose precinct includes the bridge. He said the inclusion of the bridge in the federal infrastructure package is "huge news."
Perry said the project involves building a second two-lane span in parallel to the existing span, which was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1960s. Perry said the old bridge was built at a time when Speegleville Road served a rural area. Now it is surrounded by modern subdivisions and River Valley Intermediate School, which is being renovated as a middle school.
In a statement Thursday, County Judge Scott Felton said the federal funding would reduce congestion at the bridge and provide pedestrian improvements that will benefit students at the school.
In a press release, Felton and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek thanked Sessions for listening to their transportation priorities and proposing the bridge for the infrastructure bill.
"Waco is committed to improving Waco's infrastructure so that our city may continue to grow and this project embodies that goal," Meek said in the press release.