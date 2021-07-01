Congress approves $8.4 million for Speegleville Road bridge in early step toward infrastructure package

An infrastructure bill passed Thursday by the U.S. House includes $8.4 million to expand the Middle Bosque River bridge on Speegleville Road to four lanes.

The project has been identified by the city of Waco and McLennan County as a top priority, aimed to improve mobility in the fast-growing corridor between Highway 84 and Highway 6.

Local leaders credited U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, for getting the project into HR 3684, which would authorize $715 billion over five years for roads, railways, electric vehicles and water needs. The bill passed by a mostly party-line vote Thursday, with Sessions joining all but two Republicans in voting against it.

A Sessions spokesperson said the representative objected to "Green New Deal" priorities in the bill, but he worked with the Transportation Committee to ensure the bill includes the bridge project. In a statement, Sessions promised to work with Texas' senators to advance the project in the U.S. Senate.

