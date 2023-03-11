Federal lawmakers and agriculture leaders will visit Waco on Wednesday for what is being described as a Farm Bill listening session.

The public is invited to attend the meeting that Texas Farm Bureau spokesperson Gary Joiner said likely will attract hundreds wanting to express themselves on farm and ranch issues. The gathering is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Base multipurpose facility at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

"This listening session will feature several bipartisan members of the House Committee on Agriculture," a press release says. "The event will bring together farmers, ranchers, producers, agribusiness owners, and more, to solicit feedback—an integral part of the Farm Bill reauthorization process."

Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican from Pennsylvania who chairs the House Committee on Agriculture, will attend, as will Rep. Pete Sessions, who represents Texas' 17th congressional district that includes Waco.

The press release from Sessions' office says "The Farm Bill will be the most significant piece of legislation to impact farmers and ranchers since 2018."

Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau is not sponsoring the listening session, but has released its priorities related to the Farm Bill.

Principles it supports "to guide development of programs in the next Farm Bill" include protecting current Farm Bill spending; maintaining a unified Farm Bill which keeps nutrition programs and farm programs together; prioritizing risk management tools and funding for both federal crop insurance and commodity programs; and ensuring adequate U.S. Department of Agriculture staffing capacity and technical assistance, according to a Texas Farm Bureau press release.

The Texas Farm Bureau also urges that any change to farm legislation come as amendments to the Agriculture Act of 1938 or the Agricultural Act of 1949.

Congressional members confirmed to attend Wednesday's event in Waco include, besides Sessions and Thompson, Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine; Austin Scott, a Republican from Georgia; Doug LaMalfa, Republican from California; Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida; Ronny Jackson, a Republican from Texas; Tracey Mann, a Republican from Kansas; Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas; and Derrick Van Orden, a Republican from Wisconsin.

The press release says other attendees will be announced.