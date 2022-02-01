Consultant recommends 1,500-seat performing arts center for Waco

“We’ve got to find some sustainable support for it. We’re funding a legacy,” Barefield said.

Mayor Dillon Meek joined others in acknowledging the hard work and difficult decisions ahead.

“We are all going to have to roll up our sleeves, hit the pavement and raise some money,” Meek said.

Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond, who joined Keen in the presentation to support a performing arts center, said she is encouraged by the support shown not only by city officials, but by arts supporters at the meeting.

“I’m thrilled that we have such broad support even though we have the granular reality in getting this done,” Bond said.

She said building a center “from the ground up” has fewer constraints on planning and imagining than renovating an existing building. She also said a potential riverfront location in the vicinity of Baylor University’s planned basketball arena near University Parks Drive and Interstate 35 could come with several benefits, including shared parking facilities.