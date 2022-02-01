Consultant recommends 1,500-seat performing arts center for Waco

A vision of a new Waco performing arts center edged closer to realization Tuesday with a consultant’s recommendation of a 1,500-seat downtown facility that could cost $70 million to $100 million, and provide a quality platform for local performing arts companies while snagging national and regional acts now bypassing the city.
Alex Keen, chief operating officer of Phoenix-based Keen Independent Research LLC, told Waco city council members Tuesday that a medium-size facility, featuring a large concert auditorium with balcony seating and an orchestra pit in addition to a smaller performance and rehearsal space and music studio would fit a gap in Waco performing venues.
A new center could provide room for decades of growth for the local performing arts companies, allow attention to affordable quality acoustics and still have the capacity to attract national touring acts. The proposed size would put it in the middle of Waco’s larger venues, larger than the Waco Hippodrome and the Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, but smaller than the 2,200-seat Waco Hall, the 3,740-seat Grand Masonic Lodge of Texas and the Extraco Events Center Coliseum with its 9,000-person capacity.
“We think there’s a sweet spot with 1,500 seats,” Keen said.
At the same time, he said the proposed facility likely would cost $1 million annually to operate, regardless of whether it is operated by a nonprofit or a professional management company.
Keen’s report, with work from partners Theatre Consultants Collaborative, Victor Gotesman Performing Arts Planning and cost-management consulting firm Venue, capped a two-year study initiated by the city in 2019, but one delayed for months by the pandemic. The study drew local input from multiple discussions with city, community and arts leaders and a survey of 300 Waco residents and arts supporters.
The study found substantial local interest in a new center that would expand local music and theater offerings. It looked at five cities comparable to Waco in size and demographics and with a collegiate presence — Sandy Springs and Columbus, Georgia; Lubbock; Bryan-College Station; and Eugene, Oregon — examining the varied performance arts venues those cities were able to build and support.
The Waco-area population projected for 2050 would top 300,000 people, a prospect of steady growth that strengthened the prospect of future arts support. The study found, however, that the population within a 10-minute drive of downtown Waco has lower average salaries than the population living within 30 minutes or an hour’s drive, a consideration given that a 2017 National Endowment for the Arts survey showed ticket expense was a major factor in attending arts and entertainment events.
Keen said Waco’s place in Texas positions it to pick up touring acts, since 800,000 people live within an hour’s drive and it sits between several major metropolitan areas.
“Waco is well positioned to be a stop for national and regional tours,” he said.
The study estimates construction would cost between $70 million and $100 million, with possible funding sources including city tax revenue; a $20 million contribution from Baylor University as part of its agreement with the city to build a new $185 million basketball arena; partnerships with academic institutions; and private fundraising. It estimates annual operating costs at $1 million.
Most performing arts centers across the country cost more to operate than their ticket sales and rentals bring in, Keen said.
According to the report, the next steps for the city would be to create a task force for the project, select a site, design the center, establish its capital and operational funding, decide on its operational structure and create an endowment to support community performing arts facilities.
Council Member Jim Holmes said he appreciates the recommendation for “an appropriately sized” center and the openness in acknowledging the annual cost it might take to run one.
Council Member Andrea Barefield said a performing arts facility also would have an important educational dynamic to consider with a long-range impact on future generations.
“We’ve got to find some sustainable support for it. We’re funding a legacy,” Barefield said.
Mayor Dillon Meek joined others in acknowledging the hard work and difficult decisions ahead.
“We are all going to have to roll up our sleeves, hit the pavement and raise some money,” Meek said.
Creative Waco Executive Director Fiona Bond, who joined Keen in the presentation to support a performing arts center, said she is encouraged by the support shown not only by city officials, but by arts supporters at the meeting.
“I’m thrilled that we have such broad support even though we have the granular reality in getting this done,” Bond said.
She said building a center “from the ground up” has fewer constraints on planning and imagining than renovating an existing building. She also said a potential riverfront location in the vicinity of Baylor University’s planned basketball arena near University Parks Drive and Interstate 35 could come with several benefits, including shared parking facilities.
Waco Symphony Association officers and supporters have contemplated and discussed a new performing arts center to replace the symphony’s Waco Hall over the last two decades. Waco Symphony Association Executive Director Carolyn Bess, who attended the meeting with several board members and association staff members, said that while its suggested smaller size was an issue of concern, the prospect of a new center was “tremendously exciting.”