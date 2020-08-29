Conversion of South Terrace public housing complex to start in coming months

Of the 250 units, 188 will remain affordable units, changing from a public housing model to a HUD project-based voucher model. Tenants who qualify still will pay a maximum of 30% of their income, but they will be able to keep their voucher to use at other qualifying properties if they so choose.

The other 62 will become “fair-market units” that can be rented by people who make up to 80% of Waco’s median family income, which is about $66,000.

Minnie King, vice president of the South Terrace Tenants Association, said tenants generally seem to welcome the prospect of updates.

"I'm OK with the changes and I like what they're doing," King said. "I can't speak for everybody, but most do and some don't."

She said those opposed to the conversion are worried about having to move apartments or having to leave South Terrace altogether.

"Some of them have been there for so long, and they're worried about having to go somewhere else," King said.

King has lived at South Terrace since her daughter, now a high school junior, was 3 years old. She said her apartment has been virtually untouched in that time.