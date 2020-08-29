Conversion of South Terrace public housing complex to start in coming months

An almost $45 million overhaul of South Terrace Apartments could start as early as January, converting one of Waco's three public housing complexes to a new subsidized housing model.
The Waco Housing Authority is partnering with Brinshore Development and RBDR Architects to renovate the 50-year-old public housing complex under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration conversion program. Housing authority President and CEO Milet Hopping said the housing authority expects to close on its purchase of the site from HUD in October, officially removing its designation as "public housing," though the process will not change rent requirements for current residents. A general contractor chosen for the project will start working in January.
“We’re getting close. It’s been a long time,” Hopping said. “And then we’re going to start on the next one.”
The 250-unit complex is the youngest of the housing authority’s public housing sites, followed by the 70-year-old Estella Maxey Place on J.J. Flewellen Road and 80-year-old Kate Ross Homes on 11th Street. Hopping said the housing authority chose to convert South Terrace first in hopes it would not need as much updating as the other two, but that hope has not been realized.
HUD policy has seen the complex cared for over its 50 years, but not updated with modern amenities like Wi-Fi or washers and dryers, she said.
Of the 250 units, 188 will remain affordable units, changing from a public housing model to a HUD project-based voucher model. Tenants who qualify still will pay a maximum of 30% of their income, but they will be able to keep their voucher to use at other qualifying properties if they so choose.
The other 62 will become “fair-market units” that can be rented by people who make up to 80% of Waco’s median family income, which is about $66,000.
Minnie King, vice president of the South Terrace Tenants Association, said tenants generally seem to welcome the prospect of updates.
"I'm OK with the changes and I like what they're doing," King said. "I can't speak for everybody, but most do and some don't."
She said those opposed to the conversion are worried about having to move apartments or having to leave South Terrace altogether.
"Some of them have been there for so long, and they're worried about having to go somewhere else," King said.
King has lived at South Terrace since her daughter, now a high school junior, was 3 years old. She said her apartment has been virtually untouched in that time.
She said during meetings with housing authority, tenants brought up that units are not fitted with dishwashers, the refrigerators are noticeably small and stoves do not have range hoods above them. While tenants once had access to clothing dryers, King said they were removed from the buildings after one caused a fire shortly before she moved in.
Longtime resident Lois Hamilton, 67, said she moved into South Terrace with her parents when the complex opened. Like many early residents, they moved from the Cain Homes, another low-income development. She lived at South Terrace for 10 years, moved out, then moved back later in life.
"Being there was lovely," Hamilton said. "Now, not so good. It's just not kept up like it should be."
She said the years of neglect show in quickly patched ceilings, cracks and uneven floors.
"It's time for a change," she said.
Hamilton said when she moved in as a teenager, there were more families, and residents were more likely to socialize. Now there are more single renters, and she said people are noticeably more isolated.
In March, the housing authority applied for and was awarded a bond reservation with the Texas Bond Review Board. Citibank will partner with the housing authority as a lender and Enterprise will purchase tax credits to finance the conversion.
“These are HUD-subsidized properties at present,” Hopping said. “When we use the RAD program, we convert those properties into an affordable housing model.”
Following the conversion, South Terrace will be designated under the federal Section 8 program as a project-based voucher property, which allows low-income families to pay rent and utilities equal to 30% of their income. Residents are allowed to move to other properties without losing their rental assistance.
“We’ve been accruing vacancies. So as people left we kept the units vacant, which HUD approves of, so we don’t have to displace tenants from the property,” Hopping said.
Hopping said tenants will move from their current unit to a vacant unit so their old one can be renovated. If all goes well, no one will have to move from the property during the conversion.
“It’s not going to change anything for most of our tenants whatsoever,” Hopping said.
She said for the past two weeks, Allied Orion Group has been attending meetings to determine whether residents can continue to live at the property, based on their income and situation.
“So far, we’ve managed to confirm that almost everybody is going to get to stay. There’s no issues,” Hopping said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.