Cornyn touts $78 million in COVID-19 relief for Waco area during Family Health Center tour

The CARES Act was passed in March in a bipartisan response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but upcoming elections have slowed passage of additional relief bills because of "partisan dysfunction," U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Wednesday during a visit to the Family Health Center in Waco.

"We hoped this trying period would be a short-term prospect, but it turned out to be longer than we thought," Cornyn said of the pandemic. "That is why it is so important to pass the next installment of COVID-19 response. … I'm more optimistic in that happening as I stand before you here today. We passed the first bill with near unanimity, but unfortunately, the proximity of the upcoming election sort of tempted people back into their bad habits of partisan dysfunction. Hopefully, we will be able to overcome that soon in the public interest."

Cornyn toured the Family Health Center in Waco to see how money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, is being spent at local levels. He has made other stops in Texas cities, including Lubbock and Amarillo on Tuesday and Tyler earlier Wednesday.