Cornyn touts $78 million in COVID-19 relief for Waco area during Family Health Center tour

The CARES Act was passed in March in a bipartisan response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but upcoming elections have slowed passage of additional relief bills because of "partisan dysfunction," U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Wednesday during a visit to the Family Health Center in Waco.
"We hoped this trying period would be a short-term prospect, but it turned out to be longer than we thought," Cornyn said of the pandemic. "That is why it is so important to pass the next installment of COVID-19 response. … I'm more optimistic in that happening as I stand before you here today. We passed the first bill with near unanimity, but unfortunately, the proximity of the upcoming election sort of tempted people back into their bad habits of partisan dysfunction. Hopefully, we will be able to overcome that soon in the public interest."
Cornyn toured the Family Health Center in Waco to see how money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill, is being spent at local levels. He has made other stops in Texas cities, including Lubbock and Amarillo on Tuesday and Tyler earlier Wednesday.
"I think one of the lessons the virus has taught me is to stay hunkered down at home and isolated," Cornyn said at the Family Health Center. "With all the challenges, we understand the importance of bending the curve, but at a certain point we must demonstrate that you can safely re-enter society and live your life, and y'all demonstrate that by showing up here in exposed positions and helping others. Hopefully, that will help, as we transition back to school, make people feel more comfortable as we reintegrate back into society."
Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs introduced Cornyn, telling those gathered that COVID-19 is now the third most common cause of death in the United States and that Texas this week passed the "somber milestone" of 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
"'Let your heart feel for the afflictions and the stress of everyone,' said our first United Stated president in 1783. 'And let your hand give in proportion to your purse.' Our response to crisis must be empathy and action," Griggs said.
Cornyn praised health care professions on the front lines of the pandemic and announced that various entities in Waco so far have received $78,483,865 in federal coronavirus relief. After his tour of the facility, where he visited an outdoor COVID-19 testing site, Cornyn was joined at a press conference by Griggs, Waco Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone and Waco Independent School District Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer.
Cornyn said it is "mind boggling" the amount of personal protective equipment medical professionals use daily and said he appreciates the work they do in the fight against the virus.
"It's been quite a perplexing and challenging few months for sure," he said. "We had the best economy in the nation's history, with 3.5% unemployment. After COVID, unemployment went up to 13.5%. A lot of people, through no fault of their own, found themselves without paychecks and experienced a lot of anxiety about where their next paycheck would come from. At the same time, this virus, which doesn't play by our rule book, has been a new experience for all of us."
Cornyn's Democratic opponent in November, MJ Hegar, said Wednesday in a phone interview that Cornyn "needs to get the hell back to work" to help pass an additional stimulus package.
"That really goes for everybody," Hegar said. "We need to stop politicizing this crisis and start managing it and listen to experts and doctors and scientists and facts, the things I can't believe we have to actually say to our leaders to do."
She said she talked to nurses in the Rio Grande Valley this week and they complained of a lack of tests for patients.
"We can't slow this without access to cheap testing, through contact tracing. Give us the damn tests," she said. "John Cornyn is too busy fighting to protect corporations and big corporate donors from liability. … It is just another example of him being disconnected to the hard working people of Texas. He's been living in a little privileged bubble."
Griggs said the CARES Act sent $3 million to the Family Health Center in Waco, which helped pay for 6,700 COVID-19 tests; outdoor testing clinics; 187,000 pieces of protective gear including masks, gowns, gloves and face shields; enhanced IT capabilities for remote services, including mobile computers; and 11,000 hours of paid COVID-19 leave for sick or exposed workers.
"There are many miles left to go before we reach the far side of this pandemic," Griggs said.
Felton, who said he is grateful to Cornyn for his work in this pandemic and after the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in West, said McLennan County received $2.4 million in CARES Act funds. The city of Waco received $7.6 million, Waco Regional Airport received $18 million and the Waco and McLennan County Rural Transit System got $7.9 million, officials said Wednesday.
Baylor University received $10.8 million. Livingstone said 2,697 students received $5.4 million in CARES Act emergency aid, while DeBeer said Waco ISD received $5.9 million, which went to buy 1,725 Chromebooks, 1,100 hot spots and materials for at-home and online learning.
