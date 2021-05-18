Council gets first look at Waco Regional Airport terminal renovation proposal

The first renderings of proposed renovations at Waco Regional Airport aim for a modern aesthetic and art that reflects Waco.

The $3 million renovation of the interior of the terminal will mostly be paid for using CARES Act funding Waco Regional Airport received in January. Of that amount, $567,000 has been budgeted for art installations meant to tell visitors something about Waco’s culture and history. Construction is slated to start in October and tentatively scheduled to wrap up by March next year.

The COVID-19 relief funding will cover $2.5 million, while another $25,000 will come from hotel tax revenue, $442,000 will come from airport cash reserves, and the rest will come from external sponsorships or other sources.

Airport Director Joel Martinez said the renovation will also come with more seating and charging stations. An unused food service area will become a lounge and children’s area, and the security check area will be expanded to accommodate a higher number of travelers.

“We are cleaning up a lot of the finishes, modernizing the finishers as you come into ticketing,” Martinez said. “We want a more modern look … creating a more open portal as you come into the security checkpoint.”