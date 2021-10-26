Waco City Council set to interview applicants, fill vacant seat

The Waco City Council on Wednesday is set to interview six applicants to fill the council's District 2 vacancy and could make a choice the same day.

The council will interview the candidates in public at 1:30 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater.

The chosen candidate could be sworn in as early as Nov. 2 to fill the seat vacated by Hector Sabido. Sabido stepped down last month, six months into his second two-year term, citing obligations to his longtime employer.

His successor will serve until the next city election in May, representing the South Waco district.

Applicants are as follows: