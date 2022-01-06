County eyes COVID-19 relief money for conversion of old downtown jail

The jury is still out, but McLennan County may spend $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to transform an old downtown jail into courtroom space.

The county's legal staff continues to examine guidelines for allocating $49 million in American Rescue Plan money the county has been promised. But County Judge Scott Felton said local officials believe a sizable chunk could go to repurposing the old lockup adjacent to the McLennan County Courthouse at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.

After all the project to add new courtroom space includes what the county believes is a pandemic-related component, Felton said. Attention will be paid to spacing in the building and in hallways, assuring the possibility of distancing, as well as the nuances of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems with an eye toward circulating the air, "cleaning and turning it over," he said. Guidelines could prevent much of the project from qualifying for the federal funding though.

Commissioners wasted no time allocating $3 million from the county's American Rescue Plan money to support a new Heart of Texas Region MHMR crisis hub, and $2.5 million to support Waco Family Medicine's planned new headquarters.