County eyes COVID-19 relief money for conversion of old downtown jail

The jury is still out, but McLennan County may spend $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to transform an old downtown jail into courtroom space.
The county's legal staff continues to examine guidelines for allocating $49 million in American Rescue Plan money the county has been promised. But County Judge Scott Felton said local officials believe a sizable chunk could go to repurposing the old lockup adjacent to the McLennan County Courthouse at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.
After all the project to add new courtroom space includes what the county believes is a pandemic-related component, Felton said. Attention will be paid to spacing in the building and in hallways, assuring the possibility of distancing, as well as the nuances of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems with an eye toward circulating the air, "cleaning and turning it over," he said. Guidelines could prevent much of the project from qualifying for the federal funding though.
Commissioners wasted no time allocating $3 million from the county's American Rescue Plan money to support a new Heart of Texas Region MHMR crisis hub, and $2.5 million to support Waco Family Medicine's planned new headquarters.
"We wanted to step out there and do something quickly, put the money to use on two worthy projects," Felton said.
Commissioners continue weighing requests from nonprofits, including Friends For Life.
But thinking longer term, renovating the disused county jail on Columbus Avenue near Fifth Street, behind the courthouse, could find itself on the commissioners' to-do list for the federal pandemic relief money approved last year, Felton said. The decades-old lockup is already "down to the bare bones now," after 18 months of demolition, remediation and testing for structural integrity.
"It's built like a jail. It's stout, good bones," Felton said.
It could serve various functions, the county has concluded, including providing space for court administration, storage and courtrooms. Felton said the jail's proximity to existing courthouse could prove beneficial to maintaining security.
"We know for a fact there's substantial amount of cost that would qualify to be funded under the American Rescue Plan Act," he said. "We don't have an exact amount, of course, but we'd use as much as qualifies. That would help reduce the burden of debt to McLennan County taxpayers."
Felton said the U.S. Treasury Department released new guidance on spending American Rescue Plan money. He said local attorney Mike Dixon and County Administrator Dustin Chapman, who has a law degree, gave the material a cursory reading.
"It appears to be a little more restrictive on capital investment than we originally thought, meaning we may have to rethink courtrooms," Felton said. "We're pretty sure air movement, the HVAC system, would be covered, but we're not really sure about other things. Our legal counsel will give it a more thorough review over the weekend. We'll utilize the funds as best we can, in ways that benefit the local economy and save taxpayers money."
Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Smith said studies underway by the Dallas-based Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects firm should provide commissioners more detailed numbers on the project's scale and cost. The firm supplied the $30 million preliminary estimate, Felton said. Its resume includes repurposing a 232,000-square-foot building in downtown Fort Worth for use as detention space, according to the firm's website.
Felton said the county also has secured the services of accounting firm BKD and engineering consultant Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam to assist in judging the eligibility of groups requesting American Rescue Plan money from the county.
Cramped quarters have become commonplace at the McLennan County Courthouse complex, with officials for years pursuing solutions. Their approach has reached the critical stage as the Texas Legislature created a new state district court and a new county court-at-law for the county.
Plans for relocating office space and courthouse functions continue to evolve, with the old jail's proposed new look holding a prominent place.
The county set the stage by spending $1 million gutting the old jail.
Smith said the county has met with bond attorneys, and some of the $30 million investment could be debt-funded.
"It is our responsibility to build really good structures," Felton said. "The courthouse has been there more than 100 year because it was built properly, and its design expresses its importance to the community."