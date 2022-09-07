County funds Cameron Park Zoo project overages with two birds, one stone approach

McLennan County Commissioners voted Tuesday, with one abstention, to help with an at least 50% budget overrun for bond-funded construction projects at Cameron Park Zoo by paying off a 30-year obligation to the city of Waco in a lump sum.

In June, city of Waco officials said construction costs for a new hoofstock barn, penguin exhibit, and a combined veterinary hospital and education center at Cameron Park Zoo have risen to between $22 million and $25 million, well exceeding the $14.5 million countywide bond voters passed in 2019. The budget officials pitched to voters in 2019 was $15.2 million, supported in part by private donors.

The city asked the county and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society to join it in splitting the additional cost, about $3.35 million from each of the three entities. Zoo society officials are continuing fundraising efforts for its part. The county, for its part, will now make decades worth of payments to the city on a different deal related to a Riesel power plant, with an upfront $3.9 million payment to the city in the next 45 days.

“The proposed settlement agreement was worked out between the city and the county,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said before the vote.

Under the power plant deal, the city of Waco agreed to install lines to provide nonpotable water for cooling to Sandy Creek, a coal-fired power plant that started operations in 2013 in Riesel, as an incentive for the plant's construction, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. In exchange, the county agreed to give the city a quarter of the county property taxes collected on the plant for 30 years, up to a maximum of $21 million. The county has been making payments over the past decade, though it owed about $938,000 under the initial agreement.

Money paid through the deal was intended for joint city-county projects, Chapman said.

Under the settlement the county commissioners and Waco City Council each approved Tuesday, the county will make an upfront payment of $3.9 million and cease further annual payments. The city resolution on the settlement says the plant produced "less taxes than anticipated" and the total payments over 30 years would have been unlikely to reach the $21 million mark.

For settlement purposes, the city and county agreed $150,000 would stand in for a year of taxes, for a total of $3 million for the remaining 20 years. The $938,000 the county already owed brought the total for the settlement to $3.9 million.

The county's resolution approving the settlement names the zoo project as a use for the upfront payment.

Commissioner Will Jones abstained from the vote on the settlement. Jones said the upfront payment is a good solution for the county but is not a very good deal for the zoo society.

“The partnership between the zoo, city and county is a three-legged stool, has been since 1988. … We're taking our leg out of the stool,” Jones said.

Zoo society officials spoke during the commissioners' meeting and asked the county to help pay for the project's overages.

Zoo society Executive Director Terri Cox said she hopes the county provides the additional funding because she is concerned the city is focusing too much on the penguin exhibit and not enough on the education center and veterinary hospital.

“We are at our max right now,” Cox said. “We are doing surgeries on the floor of barns right now because we don’t have the space. We don’t have a modern veterinary facility.”

Another speaker, Susan Vick, said this project is under City of Waco control instead of the society’s control.

“We’ve been on the sideline, and quite often not even asked to the table for our expertise or opinions or advice on certain decisions,” Vick said.

Alice Ogden said zoo society members feel out of the loop after the city of Waco canceled zoo commission meetings in November, April and August.

A contract for the first and by far least expensive of the bond-funded projects, the hoofstock barn, came in at $766,000, about double the initial projection.