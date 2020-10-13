County judge OKs bar openings, against Waco-McLennan County health authority's advice

Each county must "opt in," according to Abbott's order, and by doing so pledges to assist with enforcing the state-mandated protocol.

Bars must quit serving alcohol at 11 p.m., though they may operate longer.

That requirement does not sit well with Commissioner Snell.

"A lot of these places don't get started until 8 or 9 o'clock, and then go until 2 a.m.," said Snell, who then took a shot at the state's decision to shutter bars in the first place, saying, "They still have to pay property taxes as if they're still open, though they've been closed all this time."

Bars have been closed since June 26, per Gov. Abbott's orders.

Snell said the state assured bar owners their status would be reconsidered when the number of COVID-19 infections began to fall.

"The bars are closed, and the numbers have still gone up," Snell said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said the community is frustrated.

"We're eight months into this thing, and we're still guessing. We're having to pick and choose where we go as individuals," Perry said. "If bars are willing to comply, I can't in good conscience tell them they can't open."