County OKs $75,000 to pull shrubs, fence in front of BASE along Bosque

Allison said he appreciates commissioners' willingness to hear requests for capital improvements at the HOT Fair complex, having last year approved outlays to improve power and water generation at the stall barn.

"The funds are allocated through us and capped at $100,000," Allison said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The HOT Fair will solicit bids and award a contract. He said Bounds Commercial Construction submitted the $74,532 estimate, and he may seek others. HOT Fair is not bound by bidding guidelines the county government must follow, but he pursues multiple offers to ensure competition, Allison said.

The BASE is finished and being used, though about 1,500 back-padded chairs for use there were delivered just two weeks ago, he said.

"They've been on order since last October, but they were stuck in the Suez Canal, then stuck in California," Allison said, referencing woes that included a container ship becoming lodged in the canal last March. Other vessels carrying cargo found themselves in limbo until the situation was resolved.

"These are nice comfortable chairs used in banquet settings," Allison said.

The BASE filled the void by renting replacements.