County OKs $75,000 to pull shrubs, fence in front of BASE along Bosque

McLennan County will spend about $75,000 to uproot greenery and demolish fencing along Bosque Boulevard, giving passersby a clear view of the new $32 million BASE building and the Extraco Events Center.
"It's to make it pretty," HOT Fair & Rodeo President Wes Allison said. "We have that nice, new wrought-iron fencing and the brick columns in front of the BASE, then there's the old fence and the old shrubs. It's really ugly."
The project will include uprooting hedges and chain-link fencing stretching 620 feet along Bosque Boulevard, near the BASE entrances.
County commissioners this week backed spending $74,532 on the work, which will take place after the HOT Fair & Rodeo's run Oct. 7 through Oct. 17. Allison said he wanted nothing to threaten the fall event, whose activities were curtailed last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Work also had begun on the BASE, a multipurpose facility to host sporting events, trade shows and conventions, and smaller gatherings such as weddings and quinceañeras.
Commissioner Jim Smith and Commissioner Will Jones were particularly interested in plans to level the fencing and shrubbery, which they deem eyesores that detract from the location's curb appeal.
"It would be a shame not to continue with the very nice look," Smith said.
Allison said he appreciates commissioners' willingness to hear requests for capital improvements at the HOT Fair complex, having last year approved outlays to improve power and water generation at the stall barn.
"The funds are allocated through us and capped at $100,000," Allison said.
The HOT Fair will solicit bids and award a contract. He said Bounds Commercial Construction submitted the $74,532 estimate, and he may seek others. HOT Fair is not bound by bidding guidelines the county government must follow, but he pursues multiple offers to ensure competition, Allison said.
The BASE is finished and being used, though about 1,500 back-padded chairs for use there were delivered just two weeks ago, he said.
"They've been on order since last October, but they were stuck in the Suez Canal, then stuck in California," Allison said, referencing woes that included a container ship becoming lodged in the canal last March. Other vessels carrying cargo found themselves in limbo until the situation was resolved.
"These are nice comfortable chairs used in banquet settings," Allison said.
The BASE filled the void by renting replacements.
Also this week, commissioners agreed to add $250,000 to the county's economic development allocation for the new fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. They previously gave the nod to a $250,000 increase, but this week decided to double that allocation boost to $500,000 in next year's budget. The county's total contribution for the year will be $3.25 million.
The city of Waco likewise will increase its funding by $500,000, matching the county's $3.25 million. These city and county earmarks go to the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, which provides incentives to business considering a move to or expansion in this area.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the city and county agreed a few years ago to increase the allocation by $125,000 apiece annually, or $250,000 between them, a move that would allow the incentive fund to grow and to make local efforts to attract and grow industry competitive with others.
Felton said circumstances dictated a doubling of that allocation boost to $500,000, meaning the city and county combined will earmark $6.5 million to economic development recruitment and incentives during fiscal 2021-22.
Asked if deals are pending with multiple prospects, Felton said, "The economy's good. We're getting lots of inquiries, working on deals. We set the budget once a year and want to make sure we don't come up short."