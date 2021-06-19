County rent assistance program gets another $6 million

McLennan County’s pandemic rental assistance program has received another round of federal funding, and the Waco housing department that administers the program wants to hire more workers to get people signed up.
The first $7.7 million allocation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury will last through September 30, 2022, and the second $6.1 million allocation will last through 2025. Interim Waco Housing Director Raynesha Hudnell said Friday that 113 applications have been processed so far, and there are at least 460 people who have applied.
Eligibility is limited to residents who make less than 80% of the county's median income, which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets at $36,800 for a one-person household, on up to $69,400 for an eight-person household. Qualifying applicants who lost their job or had hours cut likely did not have savings built up to cover several months to a year of expenses to weather the pandemic, Hudnell said.
“We’re still trying to play catch-up, and so there are long-term effects because some of those individuals have depleted their savings,” Hudnell said. “When they do return to work, they're still trying to rebuild their savings. And so we don't want our residents to utilize their savings, we want them to save that for emergencies.”
Hudnell said tenants who have submitted an application before June 30 will be protected once the federal eviction moratorium expires. She said if someone has proper documentation, it takes about seven days to be approved. However, lacking the correct documentation tends to delay applicants more than anything else. The program also requires proof of some hardship directly or indirectly caused by the pandemic.
Hudnell said people are often surprised by what counts as a hardship. Mental health struggles, lost wages and qualifying for extended COVID-19 unemployment benefits all count, but so do indirect costs like the money a grandparent might spend on their grandchild while watching them while their parents recovered from the disease. Eligibility specialists can sit down with each person and sort out what counts and what does not.
To speed the program along, the housing department is hoping to hire a program manager, a case manager and three eligibility specialists to replace temporary workers who have left.
The Waco City Council voted last week to approve the action, but the action was delayed to June 29th after Hudnell presented to McLennan County commissioners.
In the meantime, the seven current Community Services staff members, including Hudnell, have stepped in to process the applications.
“It's just that sometimes the residents can take their time of submitting documentation, or they don't respond,” Hudnell said. “With the landlords, we have some people who do not want to participate, and so we're going the extra mile to try to encourage them to participate.”
Hudnell said the department sent out flyers and information on the program to landlords who have previously worked with a rental assistance program funded by Community Development Block Grants, as well as landlords who receive small business loans. The department has also used county information on pending eviction proceedings to find more landlords to inform. She said the department reaches out to individual renters in some cases but usually reaches out to landlords directly to let them know about the program.
Hudnell said she has seen landlords begin the application process and tenants finish the process, but overall too many still either are not aware of the program or do not understand it. In other cases, the landlord understands the program but does not want to intervene on behalf of the tenant.
“You have situations where the landlord-tenant relationship is not that good, because they're not an ideal tenant for them,” Hudnell said. “And so they do not participate, because they no longer want to rent to the tenant.”