The two sides have presented closing arguments, and now McLennan County commissioners must render a verdict on who remodels the old downtown jail. A decision could arrive Tuesday, with two locals, Mazanec Construction and John W. Erwin General Contractor, vying for an estimated $35 million job.

Commissioners need to choose a construction manager at risk, as the assignment is called, meaning the buck will stop with either Mazanec or John W. Erwin when work proceeds on filling the 46,200 square feet of former jail space with courtrooms, judges’ chambers and other offices.

The longtime lockup next to the McLennan County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, closed in 2010. The former jail itself fronts Columbus Avenue. More recently, crews have cleaned and gutted the cell blocks, anticipating a new but undetermined use. With the 121-year-old courthouse and its annex chronically cramped and two new McLennan County courts added by the state Legislature in recent years, the county has become adept at finding room where none existed.

Instead of pouring between $30 million and $40 million into building a new county complex that may include additional parking, officials deemed it wise to use what is available, County Judge Scott Felton said.

“Yes, we did consider something off-site, but decided against that for a couple of reasons,” Felton said. “We felt it would be a lot more expensive and not as efficient as building on our campus. Providing security would run the cost up over time. The old downtown jail has a sally port, and prisoners can be brought there in secured elevators before going to holding areas and courtrooms. They are never mixed with the general public or with other business being carried out inside the courthouse.”

Using old jail space better utilizes existing security features, he said.

“We’re a growing county, with so many more people coming downtown. Some aren’t there for county business, but to participate in what’s going on,” Felton said. “Parking is adequate, though some may think not convenient.”

Funding for the work has been arranged. The county “has about $21 million in unallocated proceeds from general obligation debt issuances that could be used for the purpose of this renovation,” County Administrator Dustin Chapman said in an email response to questions. He said $9.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, out of the $49 million the county received in the federal COVID-19-related economic relief measure, also have been earmarked for the jail conversion.

The county hired Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects to provide basic architectural services for about $2.8 million. Other entities were retained to carry out an estimated $900,000 in what are called supplementary services, including consulting with the Texas Historical Commission on alterations to the structure built shortly after 1900. Taking part in designing the interior and choosing and procuring furniture would cost an estimated $230,800.

The Brinkley Sargent Wiginton website outlines its experience with projects related to jails, justice centers or courthouses in Williamson, Tarrant, Collin and Bell counties, and in Farmers Branch, Grand Prairie and Mesquite.

The neighborhood around the McLennan County Courthouse teems with activity, most noticeable when prospective jurors report for duty. Felton said introducing construction workers and machinery to the mix could pose challenges, which is why the county acquired two nearby properties previously owned by the city of Waco. One, which Felton described as “the old city bus barn,” will become laydown space for contractors and subcontractors, where they can receive and assemble construction materials.

Felton said property at 1211 Washington Ave., meanwhile, could accommodate uses that include storage and office space.

Chapman said cost estimates remain ballpark figures for now.

“This is a construction manager at risk project, so a guaranteed maximum price will be issued at a later date after a firm is selected,” he said via email.

He said construction is expected to last 16 months.