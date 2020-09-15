Court ruling forces McLennan County to call back 8,000 ballots, add Green Party candidates

A Texas Supreme Court ruling returning Green Party candidates to the November ballot will cost McLennan County some green, as more than 8,000 absentee ballots ready for distribution will have to be scrapped and re-produced with the candidates included.

The county could spend thousands extra, just for mail-in ballot materials and postage to comply with the last-minute wrangling in the courts, based on a breakdown provided by McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe showing 25 cents to produce each ballot, 10 cents each for envelopes and labels, and 65 cents each for postage. That is in addition to days of already complete staff work that will have to be repeated.

“We have to start over,” Van Wolfe said. “We may have to work around the clock, but we will get it done. We had 8,100 mail-in ballots sitting in a car, ready to be carried to the Post Office, when we were notified of what happened. We’ve already been getting calls from people wanting to know about their ballot, asking, ‘When am I going to get it?’ Well, it’s going to be a little longer now, probably the end of the month.”