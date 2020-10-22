COVID-19 mental health fallout straining police resources, officials say

COVID-19 is straining police resources on mental health calls, while local organizations are trying to create a new system that stops crises before they start, top city staffers said this week.

During a presentation Tuesday to Waco City Council, assistant city manager and former police chief Ryan Holt said the number of calls about mental health emergencies spiked in March but then fell below 2018 and 2019 trends. But he said the length of time officers spend handling those calls is projected to increase.

“Looking at the raw data for 2020, it appears COVID-19 likely had serious adverse effects on statewide mental health resources and the ability to place consumers who are in crisis into treatment facilities,” Holt said.

Suicide-in-progress calls averaged about three per day in 2018 and 2019, calls resulting in an emergency order saw a 13% increase from one year to the next. He said so far, the longest 2020 call took 50 hours from start to finish, and the fluctuations make staffing a challenge for the department.