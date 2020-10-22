COVID-19 mental health fallout straining police resources, officials say

COVID-19 is straining police resources on mental health calls, while local organizations are trying to create a new system that stops crises before they start, top city staffers said this week.
During a presentation Tuesday to Waco City Council, assistant city manager and former police chief Ryan Holt said the number of calls about mental health emergencies spiked in March but then fell below 2018 and 2019 trends. But he said the length of time officers spend handling those calls is projected to increase.
“Looking at the raw data for 2020, it appears COVID-19 likely had serious adverse effects on statewide mental health resources and the ability to place consumers who are in crisis into treatment facilities,” Holt said.
Suicide-in-progress calls averaged about three per day in 2018 and 2019, calls resulting in an emergency order saw a 13% increase from one year to the next. He said so far, the longest 2020 call took 50 hours from start to finish, and the fluctuations make staffing a challenge for the department.
Police step in when people are taken against their will to an acute treatment center under an emergency detention order. Officers have to take people in mental health crisis to an emergency room before a psychiatric evaluation is allowed, which takes several hours. Afterwards, police transport the person to the MHMR crisis treatment center. Patients might need to be taken to one of eight state hospitals in El Paso, Big Spring, San Antonio, Rusk, Vernon, Terrell, Harlingen or Austin for additional treatment.
“What this means from an operational standpoint is that for each crisis call, a minimum of two police officers are taken off the streets to deal with that call until it’s finished,” Holt said.
Last year, McLennan County and the city of Waco each gave the nonprofit Prosper Waco $80,000 to hire a physician who will be stationed at MHMR’s local crisis treatment center to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or minor injuries that would otherwise require a hospital. MHMR will have a physician on staff four days a week, and residents from the Family Health Center help fill gaps.
Holt said the long-term plan is to create a crisis hub with all the support housed together with a separate staff that could offer medical clearance, psychiatric consultation, short-term crisis medication, short-term counseling management services, crisis respite, crisis residential services and substance abuse screenings and referrals. However, the McLennan County Behavioral Health Leadership Team is still seeking funding for the hub and there is not yet a clear timeline for the hub’s development.
“The medical model at the crisis center is just a start, and you have a lot of those partners are coming together and really forging a pathway forward to that crisis hub,” Holt said. “I think it’s something we see in the next few years for sure … on the horizon.”
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Barefield, who serves on the Prosper Waco board, asked about the timeline for the hub.
“I think it’s something that would be incredibly beneficial and allow our other partners, when that’s not specifically their job, to go about doing their job,” Barefield said. “If there was somewhere that was safe for the clients that need that type of treatment to be, and allow police to police and allow emergency services to do just that.”
Prosper Waco plans to use social workers, paraprofessionals and other local resources to provide counseling and other services including parent support and counseling.
A new Waco police initiative that focuses on the underlying reasons someone is committing crimes, like addiction, might gain a social worker to assist with its work. Social workers and counselors already assist the department’s Family Violence Unit.
“Several changes have been made to positively affect the overall continuum of care related to mental health in the area,” Holt said. “These advances at the local level continue, even as the state of Texas continues to scale back funding for this critical health issue.”
Holt said the department has been partnering with the Tarleton School of Social Work for a program that places social work students in cars with police officers and dispatch center for an ongoing research project. He said COVID-19 has disrupted that research for the moment.
“The hope is that once we get past COVID-19, a new chief will see the value in continuing the research as we look for long-term, sustainable solutions to the impact of mental health crisis on the community,” Holt said.
District 4 Councilman Darius Ewing asked about efforts to address people who have recurring mental health episodes. Holt said the wraparound services Prosper Waco is trying to coordinate and the service hub are designed to help.
“When you get to the point that the mental health consumer is in crisis, your tool belt gets very small to help them,” Holt said. “The success of a number of programs across the country really focus on preventing people from going into crisis to begin with.”
