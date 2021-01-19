COVID-19 outbreak strains McLennan County Jail, court system

"The safety of all individuals involved is the most important issue," West said. "This will increase the backlog, but we will be able to make up the difference quickly by aggressively setting cases when the jail has gotten over this spike in the virus."

"So all we are doing is creating a situation where the county is going to be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars for medical care because it is suggested that persons who have had COVID are recommended to be closely monitored to see how their organs are functioning after recovery," Schwieger said. "Imagine they are going to do that at the the jail while they are caring for them, trying not to get it themselves, trying to isolate those people who actually have the virus and trying to prevent it from spreading and having to care for those people who have it. And that is on top of the other typical diseases that they bring into the jail."