Crawford becomes 'sanctuary city for the unborn'

According to the ordinance, "It shall be unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type and at any stage of pregnancy in the City of Crawford, Texas,” and “It shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly aid or abet an abortion that occurs in the City of Crawford, Texas.”

Abortion is defined in the ordinance as “the act of using or prescribing an instrument, a drug, a medicine, or any other substance, device, or means with the intent to cause the death of an unborn child of a woman known to be pregnant.”

The ordinance does not include the use of birth control devices or oral contraceptives, according to the press release. The ordinance also states it is not considered an abortion if the procedure is done with the intent to “save the life or preserve the health of an unborn child” or “remove a dead, unborn child whose death was caused by accidental miscarriage” or to “remove an ectopic pregnancy.”

The Crawford ordinance also outlaws the possession or distribution of abortion-inducing drugs within the city limits, defining those products as "mifepristone, misoprostol, and any drug or medication that is used to terminate the life of an unborn child.” The ordinance does not include "Plan B, morning-after pills or emergency contraception.”

Under the terms of the ordinance, those who provide abortions or aid an abortion provider are subject to fines, according to the press release.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.