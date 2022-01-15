Crews prepare to install steel cables at Waco Suspension Bridge

New steel cables have been delivered for the 152-year-old Waco Suspension Bridge, where they lie waiting to be attached to the structure and anchored to bedrock to dramatically increase the bridge's capacity.
The $12.5 million renovation begun in 2020 is still set to wrap up by late spring, said Tom Balk, senior planner for Waco Parks and Recreation.
Inside the construction fence that shrouds the project, huge holes in the ground mark where workers have excavated the bridge’s aged concrete anchor blocks. Once the new cables are in place, an anchor rod will connect them to new concrete counterweights.
Balk said workers have poured concrete for one of the new anchors on the upstream side.
“That allows them to use the same form work on the downstream components,” Balk said.
The bridge was originally built in 1870, and its cables were replaced in 1914. Since then, they’ve stretched out slowly over time. Each side of the bridge is supported by seven of its 14 cables, which have to be partially wound together in the bridge’s middle.
“There’s a lot of maneuvering in the air that has to take place,” Balk said. “To me, it’s incredible and a little bit mind-boggling.”
The bridge’s replacement cables have been delivered and laid across the length of the bridge, ready to be picked up, fed through the towers one or two at a time, woven together and put into place. The new anchors will add about 125 tons to each anchor block compared to the older ones.
“The whole anchoring system will be less reliant on the counterweight, and it’ll be more reliant on being tied to bedrock,” Balk said.
Once the two upstream anchors pass a strength test to make sure they will support the weight of the cables, workers will start to put them in place over the course of about five weeks.
“It's kind of a slow process,” Balk said. “I think they can only do about one a day because of all of the equipment and rigging involved.”
Since beginning the project in 2020, workers have framed and poured a new concrete deck for the bridge and applied new coating on the bridge’s trusses.
Over the last several months, masons have been working to preserve the brick toll houses on both sides of the bridge. On top of the towers, workers have installed new bearings to support the bridge’s new cables once they’re installed.
Workers are in the middle of reinforcing the bases of both towers that support the bridge with tie rods that won’t be visible from the outside, Balk said.
Before construction began, both the city and Sparks Engineering, the firm that designed and still supervises the renovation, had questions about why the anchor house on the East Waco side of the bridge was a different shape than the one on the opposite bank.
Some sources mentioned the East Waco side’s counterweight had been anchored to a large raft of cedar wood buried in the ground, but Balk said digging a hole 15 feet deep, and 8 feet wide revealed nothing of the sort.