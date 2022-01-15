Crews prepare to install steel cables at Waco Suspension Bridge

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bridge’s replacement cables have been delivered and laid across the length of the bridge, ready to be picked up, fed through the towers one or two at a time, woven together and put into place. The new anchors will add about 125 tons to each anchor block compared to the older ones.

“The whole anchoring system will be less reliant on the counterweight, and it’ll be more reliant on being tied to bedrock,” Balk said.

Once the two upstream anchors pass a strength test to make sure they will support the weight of the cables, workers will start to put them in place over the course of about five weeks.

“It's kind of a slow process,” Balk said. “I think they can only do about one a day because of all of the equipment and rigging involved.”

Since beginning the project in 2020, workers have framed and poured a new concrete deck for the bridge and applied new coating on the bridge’s trusses.

Over the last several months, masons have been working to preserve the brick toll houses on both sides of the bridge. On top of the towers, workers have installed new bearings to support the bridge’s new cables once they’re installed.