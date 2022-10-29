Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them.

The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.

Republican nominee Jessica Dominguez, a Waco businesswoman and Baylor University graduate, faces Democratic nominee LucyAnn Sanchez-Miramontez, who has served as Beverly Hills mayor since last year.

Sanchez-Miramontez was arrested and released on bond in February, shortly before winning her primary for the JP nomination, on a Class B misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity. Police allege she improperly spent about $517 in city funds around Feb. 10 for food and alcohol at The Baylor Club in Waco and a similar club in Irving. The last action on the case was a motion by her lawyer last month to receive information on the evidence from the district attorney's office.

Her arrest affidavit indicates Sanchez-Miramontez wrote the city a personal check for about $560 on Feb. 18, post-dated for Feb. 25, with a note on the check saying it was for personal spending at The Baylor Club, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Dominguez said she would not speak against her opponent for the unresolved charge.

"I told her when she received her nomination that I would not bash another Latina woman running for office," Dominguez said Tuesday.

Neither Sanchez-Miramontez, nor her personal attorney, nor the city secretary, nor the city attorney responded to the Tribune-Herald's requests for comment on the charge over the past 10 days.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chair Mark Hays said he does not find the charge particularly concerning.

"It's been such a very long time since I heard anything about that charge, and she paid the city back," Hays said.

Sanchez-Miramontez said by phone Monday that her prior experience in city government qualifies her for the justice of the peace role.

“During my time as mayor since May last year, and before that as a city council member since February 2013, I have worked with the municipal court and law enforcement and county officials,” she said.

On her LinkedIn page, Sanchez-Miramontez indicates she worked in logistics, customer service and administration in the Waco area from February 2009 until February 2020. She lists her role as mayor as full-time. She also indicates an associate's degree as a paralegal from Virginia College at Austin conferred in 2008.

On matters that often come before justices of the peace, such as student truancy, traffic citations and evictions, she said that after she receives training, all of her rulings and decisions would be according to Texas law.

“I consider myself a South Wacoan," Sanchez-Miramontez said. "Even though I have lived and worked in Beverly Hills, I grew up there, and I would be honored and proud to serve all the residents of Precinct 5.”

Dominguez also has roots in Precinct 5, living there nearly her whole life, raising a son there, and working since 2019 as a manager in her family’s restaurant, Jon Lillies Steakhouse.

She plans to complete a master's in business administration with a concentration in cybersecurity at Baylor University in December, adding to a bachelor's in finance she completed there in 2004. She said she has received support from her family, including her fiance and her son.

Dominguez went to work for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in August 2004 with the management team that brought the restaurant to Waco. She managed nearly every department in the restaurant, leaving in 2010 to work with Starbucks, then Potbelly Sandwich Shop.

McLennan County Republican Party Vice Chair Chris DeCluitt said he is confident in Dominguez's candidacy.

“We’re supremely lucky to have an accomplished Latina businesswoman like Jessica Dominguez running for justice of the peace in Precinct 5,” DeCluitt said.

Dominguez said she hopes to work closely with the community to resolve root causes behind issues like evictions and traffic tickets for failure to maintain car insurance.

“I want to have training in financial responsibility to teach people how to avoid these kinds of problems,” Dominguez said.

She also wants to find a proactive approach to truancy.

“My mother gave birth to me when she was a teenager, and I was with her when she graduated high school,” Dominguez said.

She said her mother and stepfather worked and sacrificed so that first her mother and then she herself could finish high school, and then so that she could earn a bachelor's degree.

“I want find out why kids aren’t excited to go to class, and help them understand how important finishing high school is to their future and to their families,” Dominguez said.

She said she wants to give presentations at middle schools and high schools on the importance of education and consequences on families for truancy, like fines and court appearances.

McLennan County voters can choose to vote at any of five vote centers for in-person early voting in the Nov. 8 election:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300.

Early voting hours for remaining days are as follows: