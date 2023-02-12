Speakers at the dedication Sunday of a new official Texas historical marker recognizing Waco’s horrific history of lynchings voiced hope that the marker will serve as a reminder of how the past shapes the present.
A racially diverse crowd of more 300 people, including those who have worked on the Jesse Washington marker for the past seven years, gathered on Third Street in front of Waco City Hall. It was the same ground where a crowd of thousands gathered in May 2016 to watch the torture and burning of Washington, a 17-year-old Black field hand.
Those unveiling the marker included relatives of Washington, who had been convicted in a hasty trial for raping and killing a white woman. Joining them were relatives of Sank Majors, a Black man who was seized by a mob in 1905 while waiting retrial on rape charges and hanged from the Washington Avenue Bridge.
Members of the main organizations that helped secure the marker and break the local silence surrounding the lynching in Waco took turns at the microphone on a stage decorated with solemn black skirting and ferns. Shirley Bush, a 70-year-old relative of Washington, said the unveiling ceremony was predestined by God from the beginning of time.
“Today we can hug one another and tell one another we love each other,” she said. “It’s all right to go back, to reminisce on what happened, but what God wants us to do is hug each other.”
She said in death, Washington has become “a legend.”
Hattie McGill opened the ceremony with a prayer and an a capella performance of the spiritual “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child.”
Washington’s lynching became international news in 1916 after NAACP Founder W.E.B. Du Bois published an extensive account of how the crowd mutilated, burned and hanged Washington while city and county authorities sat idly by.
NAACP President Peaches Henry said Du Bois’ account of the “Waco Horror,” as it became known, connected Washington’s fate to nearly 3,000 lynchings that had occurred since 1885 and launched an anti-lynching campaign that raised $12,000 for the relatively young organization and brought in members nationwide.
“The NAACP had for the first time injected lynching into the national consciousness, it was equipped to carry on the fight with more vigor than was ever possible before,” she said. “The lynching of Jesse Washington was a wastershed moment in the fight for justice.”
White institutions including local newspapers refrained from open discussion of the incident for decades.
Councilman Lawrence Johnson in 1998 read an account of the lynching into the record at a Waco City Council meeting and called on the community to “atone” for the action, according to Tribune-Herald accounts. In 2006, spurred by attention from new books on the lynching and a push from the Community Race Relations Coalition, the city and McLennan County passed resolutions generally condemning the lynching culture of the early 20th century. On the 2016 centennial of the Washington lynching, the Waco City Council passed a resolution condeming the “heinous” treatment of Jesse Washington and agreed to move forward with a historical marker.
Jo Welter, director of the Community Race Relations Coalition that began looking for a way to memorialize Washington in 2006, said understanding the full truth behind lynching culture and Washington’s murder is the only way to understand the present.
“This history, this incident and other lynchings, still do a good job of keeping people in their place,” she said. “It’s important for us to realize these feelings and behaviors still exist today, four or five generations later. Albeit it may be more subtle.
“On the white side of things, what existed and was fueled that day in 15,000 men, women and even children taken out of school, who brought picnic lunches, who jeered and cheered and were entertained by the mutilation, the torture and the slow burning to death of a 17-year-old boy?” she asked. “What were the feelings that allowed them to enjoy such a soul-gutting spectacle for over two hours? What beast was fed that day?”
Historians of lynching in McLennan County, including Patricia Bernstein and William Carrigan, have blamed the surge of early 20th-century mob violence on local officials who failed to punish the perpetrators.
No one was punished after Sank Majors, 21, was dragged from his jail cell and lynched a day before his trial for assault on Aug. 8, 1905. The crowd that hanged Majors on the Washington Avenue Bridge took “souvenirs” from his body, according to accounts from the time.
McLennan County Historical Commission Chair Clint Lynch said reading historical markers like Washington’s is an important first step toward understanding the past, even if not every marker through the state has been as thoroughly researched, documented and studied as this one.
Waco Mayor Pro-tem Josh Borderud thanked a long list of those who played a part, including the late County Commissioner Lester Gibson who advocated for memorializing Washington and the late Councilman Johnson. Borderud introduced a video recording from Mayor Dillon Meek, who was out of town and could not attend.
“Words cannot express the sorrow and regret for what happened to Jesse Washington over a century ago,” Meek said. “And words alone cannot heal the hurt caused by racial injustice and inhumanity. We repent from the lynching and the darkness in our past with, deep regret for the suffering it caused.”
He said Waco City Council declared Jan. 17 as a day of racial healing in Waco.
“This proclamation stated that by supporting racial healing, we can forge deep, meaningful relationships, lay the groundwork to transform broken systems, and to bridge the divides that transform communities for our children, and future generations,” Meek said.