Cut back water use now to avoid crisis, Waco mayor pleads

The city had not issued a citywide boil water notice and was not expecting Wednesday afternoon that it would have to, but 10 homes have been put on a boil water notice, Mayor Jimmy Hering said. He said he was unaware of any residents or businesses whose water service has been interrupted, but said a number of homes remain without power now for a third day.

Power in downtown McGregor is "spotty," and while much of downtown has power, a traffic light is out, Hering said.

The city gets its water from a well, the Bluebonnet Water Supply Corp. and from an agreement with the cities of Waco and Hewitt for Waco water, he said. All sources of water remain up and running, he said.

Warming stations have been set up at McGregor High School and at two churches. Hering said the warming station at the commons area at the high school was closed Tuesday night when no one came.

Levi boil notice

The TCEQ also has required the Levi Water System to issue a boil water notice for its customers.

The notice was issued because of low water pressure and requires customers to boil water before cooking, making ice or drinking.