DA Johnson represented in civil suit by top office assistant

"It is just one of those crazy things," Johnson said. "When you practice law, it is not if but when (one gets sued). That thing took place over a 30-minute visit I had with a client. That was my involvement, and it has gone on for five years and it may go on for another five years or 20 years."

Needham, who makes $114,000 a year as Johnson's chief assistant, is representing his boss in the case for free, Johnson said. And Needham is careful not to work on the case using office equipment or during office hours, Johnson said. To work on the case, Needham has taken vacation time or worked at night, after his work is done in the DA's office, said Nelson Barnes, Johnson's first assistant district attorney.

Johnson gave a deposition in the case July 30, and Needham was involved in that and in other depositions related to the case on the two previous days, Johnson said. Johnson denied reports that he gave his deposition via teleconference in Needham's office, two offices down from his own.

Johnson said he gave his deposition from about 9 a.m. to noon at Needham's home, not in Needham's office, as multiple sources have claimed.