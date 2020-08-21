DA Johnson represented in civil suit by top office assistant

If McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson wants to consult with his attorney about his pending legal malpractice lawsuit, all he has to do is walk 30 feet to the office of his executive assistant, Tom Needham.
The civil lawsuit was filed about three years before Johnson took office and also names as a defendant Steven Johnson, Johnson's former law associate in their Dallas civil practice but with no relation to the district attorney.
Needham, hired as Johnson's top assistant when Johnson took office 20 months ago, worked with Johnson and Johnson's brother, Joe, for three decades in another civil law practice in Dallas before Barry Johnson moved back to Waco to run for DA.
The lawsuit against Johnson and his former partner started with a product liability case involving a mesh device to repair a hernia. The plaintiffs, Rickie Patton and his ex-wife, Cathleen Marquardt, allege legal malpractice, intentional and negligent misrepresentation, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and breach of fiduciary duties in their suit against Steven Johnson and Barry Johnson, who represented them in the case.
The malpractice lawsuit boils down to how the product liability lawsuit was settled and disagreements over the amount and related fees and costs.
The case has been ordered to be resolved through binding arbitration, which is set for November, said Barry Johnson, who called the plaintiffs' claims "meritless."
"It is just one of those crazy things," Johnson said. "When you practice law, it is not if but when (one gets sued). That thing took place over a 30-minute visit I had with a client. That was my involvement, and it has gone on for five years and it may go on for another five years or 20 years."
Needham, who makes $114,000 a year as Johnson's chief assistant, is representing his boss in the case for free, Johnson said. And Needham is careful not to work on the case using office equipment or during office hours, Johnson said. To work on the case, Needham has taken vacation time or worked at night, after his work is done in the DA's office, said Nelson Barnes, Johnson's first assistant district attorney.
Johnson gave a deposition in the case July 30, and Needham was involved in that and in other depositions related to the case on the two previous days, Johnson said. Johnson denied reports that he gave his deposition via teleconference in Needham's office, two offices down from his own.
Johnson said he gave his deposition from about 9 a.m. to noon at Needham's home, not in Needham's office, as multiple sources have claimed.
However, according to a transcript of Johnson's deposition, when asked the location from which Johnson's deposition was being taken, his answer was 219 N. Sixth St., Suite 200, the address of the district attorney's office in the McLennan County Courthouse Annex.
Attorneys on the opposing side of the lawsuit declined comment for this story, saying they did not want to run afoul of the judge presiding over the case or the arbitrator.
Johnson also disputed reports that there was a sign on Needham's door telling others not to enter during the days that Johnson and Needham were involved in the depositions.
At least one caller to the DA's office seeking Needham on one of those days was told Needham was unavailable because he was involved in a deposition, multiple sources told the Tribune-Herald.
The Tribune-Herald obtained copies of Needham's time cards dating from May 18 to Aug. 7. Needham reported he worked every day, Monday through Friday, during that period, except the July 4 holiday. The records reflect Needham did not take any vacation days during that period, including the days he was involved in the depositions in defense of his boss.
Needham did not return multiple phone messages left at his office and on his cellphone. He was not present during a Tribune-Herald interview with Johnson.
Johnson said there is nothing wrong and he sees no potential conflicts with his employee representing him in the suit, adding he is "glad and grateful" Needham is willing to do so at no charge.
"It hasn't taken any time away from the office at all," Johnson said.
The Texas Government Code does not preclude Needham from representing Johnson, especially in an older case that was pending before Johnson was elected. However, another portion of the Government Code says, "unless prevented by statute or a conflict of interest any prosecuting attorney or an assistant may engage in the private practice of law, although obviously, he may not use public property or publicly paid employees for this private purpose."
Shannon Edmonds, director of governmental relations for the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, said he had not seen a similar situation of a sitting DA being represented by an employee in his 20 years with the association.
He said an employee is free to represent a boss as long as the employee is working on personal time. Pertaining to the use of county offices, and possibly county equipment, Shannon said, "I don't know if there is anything wrong with that. It's not like that is an expenditure."
