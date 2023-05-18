A Texas House bill that seeks to ease permitting restrictions on dairies upstream of Waco is stalled in a Senate committee headed by a senator representing Waco, who has no intention of hearing it as the 88th Legislature winds down.

House Bill 2827 has been pending since May 12 in the Senate Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee, but no hearing has been scheduled as the May 24 deadline to reach the Senate floor approaches.

State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is chair of the committee and "does not have any plans on taking it up in a committee hearing," Birdwell's chief of staff, JW Galloway, said in an email Thursday to the Tribune-Herald.

House Bill 2827 would eliminate individual permits for large dairy operations in the North Bosque River watershed, which is federally designated as impaired for phosphorus pollution and is the main source of water for Lake Waco, the city's drinking water reservoir.

The bill, introduced by Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, passed the House earlier this month over the objections of the city of Waco and State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, before it was sent to the Senate and left before Birdwell's committee.

Birdwell represents McLennan County as well as the North Bosque watershed counties of Erath, Somervell, Bosque and Hamilton.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he has been checking with Birdwell on a "near-daily basis" about the city's concerns.

"I'm really appreciative of his willingness to go deep in evaluating this matter," Meek said in an interview Thursday.

He added later in a text statement: "Sen. Birdwell has proven to be resolved to ensure Waco and McLennan County are well represented regarding this issue. We remain optimistic HB 2827 will not pass the Senate, and the City is doing all it can to ensure this is the case."

Text messages obtained through the Texas Public Information Act show text conversations between Meek and Birdwell dating back to May 8, following House approval the previous week.

In the May 8 text, Meek told Birdwell that McLennan County leaders are united against the legislation, and that he hoped the bill could be defeated for the sake of Waco's water supply. He said that after the session, agriculture and city leaders could meet to discuss how to streamline regulations on dairies.

Meek also warned of possible House efforts to attach the same legislation as an amendment to another bill.

In a May 10 reply, Birdwell appeared confident the bill would not pass.

"While I think the bill goes no where, my greater (concern) is watching any (amendments) on other bills that might be germane," Birdwell texted. "Doc and I spoke again tonight, and he's watching to make sure it doesn't get added to a bill over there as well."

Rep. Anderson attempted to derail the bill at a May 4 reading on the House floor by raising points of order, calling the supporting information on the bill misleading. The House approved it that day 77-61, with support from State Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Hill County, whose district includes Bosque County and part of McLennan County.

The bill passed 80-53 on a follow-up vote May 5, then headed to the Senate.

The bill's most contentious measure would allow general permits rather than individual permits, which Waco officials have long seen as a keystone in the 22-year-old state plan to clean up the North Bosque River.

Individual permits allow state regulators to tailor a waste disposal plan for each dairy and give neighbors and other affected parties an opportunity to contest operation-specific plans through an official process, unlike general permits.

House Bill 2827 would also eliminate waste disposal training for dairy operators and lift testing requirements on third-party fields where dairy manure is spread.

Burns and officials with the Texas Farm Bureau and Texas Association of Dairymen have said the individual permitting process has put onerous burdens on dairies in the watershed and hampered the viability of the dairy industry in the region.

In a newsletter Tuesday, governmental affairs officials for the dairy association noted the controversy of House Bill 2827 and the short time left in the session and wrote that the bill "has a steep climb to final passage."

In an email exchange with the Tribune-Herald, association spokesperson Kirsten Voinis said the main consideration is time.

"At this point in session, anything that isn't on its way to the governor is considered a 'steep climb,' by people worried about legislation they are interested in," she said.