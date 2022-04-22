Debut of Washington Avenue's two-way conversion downtown about a week away

Workers will finish painting new stripes on a downtown stretch of Washington Avenue this weekend, but the roadway will not make its debut as a newly two-way street until the end of the month, according to city officials.

Capital Improvement Program Manager Jim Reed said Big Creek Construction, the contractor handling the $3.9 million project, will continue work into next week, including striping for bike lanes and installing handrails compliant with standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Construction is expected to wrap up Friday, April 29, weather permitting.

The longtime one-way stretch from Fifth Street to 18th Street will start carrying two-way traffic.

Washington Avenue’s head-in and diagonal parking has been eliminated. Curb and gutter fixtures have been replaced, and there are new push-buttons for pedestrians to activate at intersections with traffic lights. Reed said workers began paving the road in late March.

As of Friday, there is one open southbound lane along the road, forming a couplet with Franklin Avenue, which runs one way, northbound, parallel to the stretch of Washington being converted.

Part of Franklin Avenue is closed off as well while workers replace a stormwater line at its intersection with Fifth Street.

The Washington Avenue project was not without snags. The sidewalk in front of Embrace the Chaos, a tattoo shop near Eighth Street and Washington in a building dating to 1913, had to be redesigned and required a new handrail because the shop’s entrance is almost twice as high as it should be under modern ADA requirements. Reed said normal thresholds are 6 inches taller than the curb, but Embrace the Chaos’ entrance was more than double that height.

“50 years ago, curb and gutter had high and low sections,” Reed said. “We either need to take the grade out, or remove the trip hazard," he said. "It’s all about creating an access route for those who may be impaired to access that building.”

