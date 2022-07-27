 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrat DA candidate leaves No. 2 spot in McLennan DA's office

Aubrey Robertson has left his post as McLennan County first assistant district attorney a week and a half after taking the job, citing the need to spend time focusing on his campaign as the Democratic candidate for district attorney this November.

District Attorney Barry Johnson said Robertson was not fired but left by mutual agreement.

"He is no longer with us as of this morning," Johnson said. "First assistant DA is a 24/7 job. It is difficult, if not impossible to run a campaign while serving as first assistant DA."

Johnson, a first-term Republican officeholder who lost the GOP primary in March to Josh Tetens, announced Robertson's hiring in a July 15 news conference.

Johnson said he wishes Robertson the best in his campaign.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

