Demolition of Oak Lodge Motor Inn for condos, retail in Waco gets $1.3 million TIF nod

According to information presented to the TIF board, plans for the complex include a retail shell at the corner of 11th Street and Franklin Avenue; two retail shells at the corner of 11th Street and Austin Avenue; seven two-story, 2,260-square-foot condos with patios, balconies and private garages between the retail “end caps”; and eight loft-style spaces above the retail units, ranging from 608 square feet to 1,390 square feet each.

The expected sales price for the larger condo units would be $452,000 each, and the expected sales price for the lofts would range from $204,000 to $312,750 each, according to the TIF application.

Plans also include on-street parking, bike racks and green space in front of the complex.

Mitchell said he sees the proposed condominium complex as a potential “welcome” sign into downtown for visitors, indicating they have reached the city core.

Robert Denton, who owns and redeveloped several buildings fronting Austin Avenue behind the hotel, said he had the property under contract for purchase about three years ago with similar plans to build a nine-condo complex, but the deal fell through. He said he always knew that even if it was not him, someone would eventually buy it up, and he is enthusiastic about the project.