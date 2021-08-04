Denver firm set to buy Waco's Trendwood Apartments, oversee $9 million renovation

“Part of it is understanding where the trouble is coming from, and if there are certain residents that are creating problems and breaking the law, we want to be able to deal with that right away because it’s not good for the rest of the community,” Moore said.

He said Steele’s security director is working on a comprehensive plan to determine where additional security cameras and LED lighting should go.

“This is something that’s important to us as a long-term owner and manager, making sure that the community stays safe, making sure we have the right amount of resources to combat any crime issues and that we’re secure and safe for the future,” Moore said.

Steele would bring in a third-party company for resident services, with options including after-school tutoring, family literacy programs, legal assistance, team sports, arts and crafts programs and health screenings, depending on what needs residents have. The company would have a meeting with residents and send out surveys asking which services they are most interested in having.

Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield asked Moore whether residents would be able to give input on the renovations in community meetings.