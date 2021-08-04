Denver firm set to buy Waco's Trendwood Apartments, oversee $9 million renovation

A Denver-based real estate investment company is under contract to buy the Trendwood Apartments in East Waco, with plans for a $9 million renovation supported by the Waco Housing Authority and tax credits.
The complex’s 152 units across 14 two-story buildings are all Section 8 housing and currently owned by Trendwood Investors LLC. Steele Properties Development plans to buy the complex and work with the Waco Housing Authority to secure tax benefits supporting the renovation. It also will seek federal tax credits administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The Housing Authority board will vote Monday on the partnership.
After the renovations, Steele would own the property, and its sister company, Monroe Group, would manage the apartments at 1700 Dallas Circle, built in 1963. Steele "was formed in 2006 with the mission to preserve, improve and increase affordable housing opportunities for vulnerable communities across the country," according to its website. It has 75 properties in 22 states, including 17 in Texas and 70 supported by federal tax credits.
The city of Waco dropped a code-enforcement lawsuit against Trendwood Investors LLC in June, after the owners addressed a range of issues and paid $50,000 in penalties. The city filed the suit after inspectors found 44 categories of code violations in 143 of the 147 units inspected, with issues ranging from insect infestations plumbing issues to improperly fastened handrails and improperly displayed addresses.
If the renovation plans move forward, Steele would spend almost $60,000 per unit. In stages, tenants would be moved into hotels for about three weeks while their apartments are renovated, Steele manager Deborah Quinlan told the housing authority board during a meeting Wednesday.
Quinlan and Principal Paul Moore presented the board with a broad outline of what the renovations would entail and said they would have a more detailed plan ready in about a month. So far, the company plans to renovate exteriors, kitchens and bathrooms and replace windows, roofs, flooring, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning.
Board Chair Malcolm Duncan Jr. said the new owners would have no obligation to house tenants the way the housing authority does with renovations at its public housing units and asked how many Steele expects to retain during the renovations.
Moore said retention is generally “strong.”
“It’s not an extended period of time,” Quinlan said.
To comply with modern standards, 5% of units would be accessible to disabled tenants and 2% would have hearing and visual aids.
Steele representatives have met with Waco Police Department officials to talk about the complex and already plan to add security patrols once they assume control. They plan to spend $100,000 annually on security and surveillance services and upgrades. Waco Police previously have conducted targeted enforcement efforts at the complex in response to complaints form residents there. There have been multiple shootings at the complex in recent years, and in May, University High School quarterback Tydreun Felder, 17, was shot and killed at the complex.
“Part of it is understanding where the trouble is coming from, and if there are certain residents that are creating problems and breaking the law, we want to be able to deal with that right away because it’s not good for the rest of the community,” Moore said.
He said Steele’s security director is working on a comprehensive plan to determine where additional security cameras and LED lighting should go.
“This is something that’s important to us as a long-term owner and manager, making sure that the community stays safe, making sure we have the right amount of resources to combat any crime issues and that we’re secure and safe for the future,” Moore said.
Steele would bring in a third-party company for resident services, with options including after-school tutoring, family literacy programs, legal assistance, team sports, arts and crafts programs and health screenings, depending on what needs residents have. The company would have a meeting with residents and send out surveys asking which services they are most interested in having.
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield asked Moore whether residents would be able to give input on the renovations in community meetings.
“Certainly if anybody has any thoughts or suggestions we obviously, as the co-owner and manager of this project for the long term, want to make sure we address all the big ticket items,” Moore said. “With this … scope, the units are going to be almost brand new from the insides, new kitchens and bathrooms and flooring.”
Steele would apply for tax credits through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and start 12 to 18 months of construction late next year. The Waco Housing Authority would lease the property and act as the general contractor on the renovation project, but mostly play a supporting role.