Deputy at county tax office dies after battling COVID-19; other workers to be tested

McNamara said Smith was assigned to the McLennan County Tax Office, where eight employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. The office closed temporarily for a thorough cleaning on Sept. 8 and reopened the next day.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said the health district is planning to test each employee at the tax office this week.

It was not known where Smith may have contracted the virus, authorities said. Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said Smith fit in well with the office and he will be greatly missed.

“Everyone who came into contact with him loved him,” Riggs said. “He was just a great, great guy and as you know, we are the tax collector so not many people enjoy coming into our office to give us money. What I’ve told my staff is we need to create an environment to even though they don’t enjoy giving us money doesn’t mean they have to have a bad experience.

“The beauty of Chris Smith is that philosophy where everyone comfortable and joking with them when he could.”