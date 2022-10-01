Design to start soon for city park near Floyd Casey site

As plans for residential and commercial redevelopment of the city-owned former Floyd Casey Stadium site move forward, a park Waco plans to build next door is just beginning to take shape.

The city has committed more than $20 million for the park, which Plan Commission Director Clint Peters said will be the largest investment in a park in the city’s history. Renderings depict a bike pump track, a football field inside the track of the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, baseball fields, a splash pad and an inclusive playground, but none of that is guaranteed until after the park is designed.

“Park amenities, potential renovations, overall layout and functions, will be determined in the next phase,” Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said.

Cook said a request for quotes from developers for a park design drew five submissions, and the city will pick a designer. During the design phase, the parks department will collect public input on what the new park should contain, he said.

“We do envision many inclusive elements to the park and creative play areas, but details of specific items have not been determined,” Cook said. “The same goes for the name of the park. We have not had naming discussions, but that will be determined in the upcoming design.”

On the residential and commercial side, the Waco Plan Commission voted last week to recommend rezoning 19.8 acres along Dutton Avenue and Valley Mills Drive to mixed use, allowing for both retail space and apartments.

The mixed use segment is along the southern border of the 77-acre site. The other 54-acres are zoned for residential use. The Plan Commission also voted to recommend creating an overlay district for the whole area, with special design requirements builders would have to follow. The overlay also would allow accessory dwelling units on lots of at least 8,000 square feet, or about 70 of the 240 single-family residential properties developers have planned.

The city earlier this month gave the go-ahead for a development agreement with the Turner Brothers firm that would include about $25 million in city contributions. Turner Brothers has worked with McCann Adams Studio on the design for the development.

McCann Adams President Jim Adams attended the Plan Commission meeting.

“We’re not talking about creating a gated community here,” Adams said. “We’re really trying to understand what’s happening around us, and how the neighborhood will connect and also enhance the surrounding areas.”

Adams said the final layout has 20,000 square feet for retail and commercial uses, mostly along Valley Mills Drive, and 150,000 square feet of mixed use development including apartments.

All the residential streets will have sidewalks on both sides, on-street parking on one side and shade trees. The retail side of the development will have wider streets and more parking.

A perimeter trail system would connect the park to the rest of the commercial development on Valley Mills Drive, and neighborhood trails along 29th Street will connect to the South Waco Recreation Center on Dutton Avenue.

“That trail system is going to be gathering folks form all surrounding neighborhoods and bringing them into this area,” Adams said. “We also have a trail system that we’re proposing in the heart of the neighborhood as well.”

Two people at the Plan Commission spoke in opposition to the rezoning. Both said Floyd Casey Stadium used to bring traffic to the area, and they are worried rezoning to allow commercial uses will trigger the same thing, especially near Willowbrook Street.

In response, Adams said McCann Adams Studios has not conducted a traffic study for the development yet, but impact on Willowbrook should be minimal, and the design could be altered to include another inroad on Valley Mills Drive if need be.