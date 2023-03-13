A monthslong detour awaits commuters on West Loop 340 starting this week as the Texas Department of Transportation diverts westbound mainlane traffic onto frontage roads.

The switch is set to begin Thursday evening, weather permitting, as part of the $55 million "mall-to-mall" project to rebuild Loop 340 between Bagby Avenue and Highway 84.

Motorists headed west of Bagby Avenue will be detoured to the frontage road at Beverly Drive exit. Texas Department of Transportation officials expect the bridge demolition and replacement to keep the mainlanes closed through the summer and beyond, TxDOT Waco District spokesperson Jake Smith said.

In the meantime, other overnight delays and closures are expected this week as part of the bridge project by contractor Webber LLC.

The westbound U-turn at Imperial Drive was scheduled to close from 5:30 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. At the same time, the westbound exit ramp to Highway 84 will close overnight, requiring motorists seeking to head north on Highway 84 to continue to Bosque Boulevard and turn around. The ramp closure will repeat Wednesday and Saturday nights, and other mainlane closures are expected periodically.