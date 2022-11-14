Developer, doctors plan mental health hospital at shuttered Marlin VA

A Southeast Texas real estate developer and two medical doctors say they have raised $20 million in private capital to purchase the long-disused Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin and convert it into a mental health and behavioral health facility.

Konstantin Savvon of Montgomery, Texas, he has partnered with Dr. Ayesha McCoy, Dr. Meg Qayum and other private investors on the project. The group expects to begin renovations at the former 220-bed hospital and open it to patietns in about two years.

“Our company called KAM Medical Group is paying cash for the hospital and grounds and we believe we have enough private money available to carry out the renovations," Savvon said at an announcement event Monday at the site.

The 170,000-square-foot Marlin VA closed in 2002, leaving federal, state and local leaders struggling to find a use for it.

Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton and City Manager Cedric Davis have been working find the right deal to renovate the hospital and put it back into service since they took office in 2019. Lofton said a private business investment is one thing she has prayed for.

Davis added: “This could be the spark that helps Marlin take off."

The hospital opened in 1950, employing 14 doctors, two dentists and 42 nurses, providing acute and intermediate medical care and rehabilitation, according to the Handbook of Texas Online. It served the needs of chronically ill and aging veterans until 2002, when consolidation measures forced left the six-story building vacant.

The closure was a blow to Marlin, a town with few other employment opportunities. Marlin's population has since fallen by hundreds of residents to 5,462 in 2020.

The state purchased the building in 2007, announcing plans to convert it into a 200-bed hospital for inmates of women’s prison units in Gatesville, but this renovation never came to fruition.

The facility was handed over to the Texas General Land Office in July 2016 to begin appraisals, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. In June 2017, the land office approved selling the property to Sterling Real Estate Development Corporation and Sterling VA Marlin, LLC, for a price of $1.6 million.

That project was supposed to provide veterans who are returning to civilian life with room and board, job training and job placement, Marlin officials said at the time. That effort also fizzled.

The working name for the proposed new hospital is Texas Central Nervous System Hospital, said Jeff Livingston, whom Savvon has hired to be the hospital administrator.

In addition to local renovation contractors, Texas CNS Hospital will also look to hire local nurses, local ambulance drivers and local staff for the facility when it opens, Savvon said.

Dr. McCoy said she and Dr. Qayum plan to make available at the hospital many treatment protocols for mental health and behavioral not yet available anywhere in Texas.

“We plan to provide treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental and behavioral health conditions,” Dr. McCoy said. “Many of the treatments we plan to offer are right now in phase III trials. We will be the first in Texas to offer them.”

Texas CNS Hospital will also offer treatment for patients who have considered or attempted suicide, Dr. McCoy indicated.

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network spokesperson Vince Erickson did not return the Tribune-Herald’s phone message or email request for comment on the new facility Monday.

Dr. McCoy also said that Texas CNS Hospital will not be competing with Marlin's other hospital, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, for broken bones, sports injuries and other common medical procedures.

Savvon said the hospital will provide mental and behavioral health treatment resources much needed throughout Texas and accept transfer patients from as far away as El Paso and Amarillo.

KAM Medical Group filed its taxable entity paperwork with the Texas Secretary of State and Texas Comptroller just a few weeks ago on Oct. 24.

Five days after that, a federal lawsuit against Savvon in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, was settled.

Lavern Smith had filed a suit against Savvon in the bankruptcy court in Sept. 2021 over a piece of property near Conroe, in which he and Savvon both owned an interest . The settlement approved by the bankruptcy judge calls for Smith to pay Savvon $150,000, on or before January 10, 2023, and for Savvon to execute all documents to clear title on the property.

Savvon said Smith ended up being required to pay him in the final settlement.

“If you add up the value of all the properties I own and all the properties I have developed, it is a very large number,” Savvon said by phone Monday. “If you’re in the real estate business for a long time, like I have been, a lot of people will sue you.”

Smith’s attorney, Anissah Marie Andang, did not return the Tribune-Herald’s email request for comment on the lawsuit against Savvon Monday.

Savvon said that he filed for bankruptcy once himself in 2009, after the 2008 financial and real estate market crash that began the Great Recession. He said that his name is mentioned in a bankruptcy his former wife filed around 2017, but that he did not declare bankruptcy at the time, or any other time, other than in 2009.

“What counts is the ability to bring resources to the table and complete projects,” Savvon said.