Developer requests $19 million from new Waco TIRZ for homes, retail development at Floyd Casey site

Developers are requesting $19.2 million in tax increment financing money from the city of Waco to support their plans to build housing, along with some retail and office space, at the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium.

Cody Turner, development manager for Turner Brothers Real Estate, formerly known as Turner Behringer, filed the application for funding from the newly created Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 4. The zone's board will vote on the request Friday. Turner Brothers has proposed building 26 brownstones, 72 townhomes, 47 cottages, 80 smaller single-family homes and 15 larger single-family homes on 72-acres of the 105-acre site. The site will also have a park and some retail space.

The city of Waco picked Turner Behringer in 2020 to develop the city-owned former stadium site. The city acquired the property in a land swap with Baylor University after Baylor built McLane Stadium and in 2016 demolished Floyd Casey, its longtime football stadium.

A tax increment zone or reinvestment zone sets aside a portion of property taxes that come from new development within its boundaries, and that revenue can only be used within the boundaries. In the case of Waco's downtown TIF zone, the money is often awarded as an incentive to private developers, covering the cost of public improvements they typically would otherwise have to pay for to carry out their development. It also has been used on public projects, including construction of a plaza on Bridge Street.

The new zone sprawls to include large swaths of the city and received city council approval last year. The new zone's board will vote Friday on whether to recommend the grant requested for the Floyd Casey development. The board will meet at noon in Waco City Hall’s third-floor conference room. The Waco City Council has final say on how the zone's money is spent.

A draft of the agenda for Friday's meeting does not list an estimated cost for the project. However, city staff expect the Floyd Casey development to create $100 million in taxable value, Waco Economic Development Director Kent George said.

As the board prepares to field the request for funding, it remains unclear exactly how much revenue the new zone will have to work with.

Preliminary tax evaluations give the city an idea of how much taxable value increased this year, but those numbers could change, George said.

“We don’t even know yet because everything is still new, and things are still being protested,” George said. “I hold dear to certainties in life, and I don’t like when things are fluid like this, but unfortunately it is.”

TIF zones pull in a portion of taxes only from taxable value added to the zone after the year it was established. In Zone 4’s case, that was $616 million in 2021. The business that added the most taxable value to the zone this year was The Enclave Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to data from Joe Don Bobbitt, chief appraiser for the McLennan County Appraisal District.

MCC agreed to contribute 50% of its new tax revenue from the zone above the baseline, while the city of Waco and McLennan County both agreed to contribute 70% of taxes on property value in the zone above that $616 million baseline.

However, McLennan County Commissioners have not yet passed the required ordinance. County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the item will be on an upcoming commissioners court agenda.

The TIRZ began in 2021 and will exist until 2051. The newest zone includes a large swath of Waco, including the Floyd Casey site, the former site of the now-demolished Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center and commercial corridors along La Salle Avenue, Franklin Avenue, East Waco Drive, Lake Shore Drive and Highway 6.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.