Developer wants downtown condos on Waco-owned property near 17th, Washington

"It appears a decision will be made in a month or so," he said.

The city's purchasing department said for confidentiality reasons it could not comment on either bidder other than to provide public information that appeared on the city's website after Friday's 2 p.m. deadline to submit a proposal. It said a committee comprised of city staffers will score them, and could make a recommendation on which to accept by Oct. 15. If it chooses to interview the developers, the process could last longer.

Texas Secretary of State's Office records show Community Catalyst - Waco LLC was registered Sept. 13, and that its registered agent is the local law firm of Carpenter & Croft, which could not be reached late Friday.

The Townhouse Hotel caught fire around midnight Oct. 24, 2008, in a suspected arson. The city won a district court order in November that year to demolish the building immediately and send the bill to owner Banson Fan. The fire gutted a structure already steeped in controversy. That summer, District Judge Vicki Menard had ordered Fan to demolish the building, but the owner said he was broke. The city proceeded to levy civil penalties of $1,000 a day.