Developer wants downtown condos on Waco-owned property near 17th, Washington

If he wins a city-sponsored bidding war, Waco developer Travis Baucom would place a dozen condominiums on troubled property at 1715 Washington Ave., where buyers could live upstairs and work in offices downstairs.
Baucom, president of Eli Edon Holdings, submitted a proposal to Waco's purchasing department Friday, seeking to secure property on Washington Avenue that was occupied by the Townhouse Hotel until it burned in 2008 and was demolished the next year.
A second entity, Community Catalyst, submitted the only other offer.
Should he win the city's nod, Baucom said he would place at that address 12 "live-work" condominiums spread over two buildings, with garages and office space completing the look. He said individual condos would cover 1,100 to 1,200 square feet and sell for less than $300,000, which he called an affordable rate.
"These would be right in line with the Imagine Waco Plan," Baucom said, referencing the 40-year master plan for downtown development authored by Fregonese and Associates of Portland, Oregon, about 10 years ago. Its blueprint reflects input from local residents who attended workshops.
The plan addressed change within an area bounded by the Quinn Campus on Elm Avenue to 18th Street and from Cameron Park to Baylor University.
Baucom said the city required him to include visuals and renderings in his proposal, and to detail how his venture would benefit Waco.
"It appears a decision will be made in a month or so," he said.
The city's purchasing department said for confidentiality reasons it could not comment on either bidder other than to provide public information that appeared on the city's website after Friday's 2 p.m. deadline to submit a proposal. It said a committee comprised of city staffers will score them, and could make a recommendation on which to accept by Oct. 15. If it chooses to interview the developers, the process could last longer.
Texas Secretary of State's Office records show Community Catalyst - Waco LLC was registered Sept. 13, and that its registered agent is the local law firm of Carpenter & Croft, which could not be reached late Friday.
The Townhouse Hotel caught fire around midnight Oct. 24, 2008, in a suspected arson. The city won a district court order in November that year to demolish the building immediately and send the bill to owner Banson Fan. The fire gutted a structure already steeped in controversy. That summer, District Judge Vicki Menard had ordered Fan to demolish the building, but the owner said he was broke. The city proceeded to levy civil penalties of $1,000 a day.
The city later took possession to cover back taxes and costs associated with tearing down what was left of the old building, which stood adjacent to an occupied budget establishment called the Townhouse Motel.