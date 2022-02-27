Development could bring new link between I-35, Bagby south of Highway 6

An extension of Gateway Boulevard linking Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35 is part of a development proposal for 215 acres of land poised to be annexed into the city of Waco.
David Mercer owns the tract between Hewitt and Highway 6 and requested the annexation ahead of a planned sale of large portions to developers. Annexation would allow the extension of city water and sewer service, police and fire protection, and maintenance of the proposed road. The Waco Plan Commission voted last week to recommend the Waco City Council take in the additional land, which is in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Most of the land would be zoned for industrial use, but 23 acres would be set aside for office and residential development.
Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said Mercer plans to build an extension of Gateway Boulevard from Bagby to the interstate, which would split the acreage roughly in half, and is asking the city to waive impact fees in exchange for the road construction.
“That's one of the reasons why we're excited about it, not only the potential development that will happen on that site,” Peters said. “It does provide more connectivity to the overall Texas Central Industrial Park.”
It is unclear exactly where Gateway could tie into the interstate access road, but it appears the southeast corner of the property almost lines up with an existing access road underpass that does not connect to any cross streets. A rough diagram on a for-sale sign at the property appears to show a route that would not line up with the underpass.
Land across the interstate from the property is in Robinson city limits, and in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone the Robinson City Council voted to form just last month.
Local real estate agent Brad Davis, who specializes in industrial property, said he has been formally listing Mercer's acreage proposed for annexation for about two weeks, and an out-of-town investor already has put 90 acres under contract with plans to build warehouses.
Davis said another local group is negotiating to buy 14 acres.
“It’s being gobbled up,” Davis said.
Davis said the acreage is ideal for light industrial and distribution operations, but could attract retail development in the future.
The majority of Texas Central Industrial Park, which extends to Bagby Avenue at Gateway Boulevard, is zoned for light industrial development.
Kris Collins, executive vice president for economic development and lead industrial recruiter at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said the industrial park could be built out fully within a decade. About 528 acres in the 3,500-acre industrial park are owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business league that makes land available for industrial development and is affiliated with the chamber of commerce. A 2016 chamber document lists 1,400 acres as available.
An Uzin Utz plant making flooring-related products, a Zinkpower hot-dip galvanizing operation and an Amazon distribution center are among developments that have broken new ground in the industrial park in recent years.
“Certainly, we've seen an acceleration of activity in the park over the last three years,” Collins said.
Collins said the proposed extension of Gateway Drive from the industrial park through the land up for annexation makes sense, considering the influx of employees further development brings with it.
“It's a great piece of land,” Collins said. “Some of the prospects that the landowner has certainly could bring additional assets into the area that we don't have.”
Collins said the foundation can always buy more land in the future and wants development both in Waco’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and within city limits, but land spacious enough to support industrial operation is harder to find in Waco.