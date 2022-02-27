Development could bring new link between I-35, Bagby south of Highway 6

An extension of Gateway Boulevard linking Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35 is part of a development proposal for 215 acres of land poised to be annexed into the city of Waco.

David Mercer owns the tract between Hewitt and Highway 6 and requested the annexation ahead of a planned sale of large portions to developers. Annexation would allow the extension of city water and sewer service, police and fire protection, and maintenance of the proposed road. The Waco Plan Commission voted last week to recommend the Waco City Council take in the additional land, which is in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Most of the land would be zoned for industrial use, but 23 acres would be set aside for office and residential development.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said Mercer plans to build an extension of Gateway Boulevard from Bagby to the interstate, which would split the acreage roughly in half, and is asking the city to waive impact fees in exchange for the road construction.

“That's one of the reasons why we're excited about it, not only the potential development that will happen on that site,” Peters said. “It does provide more connectivity to the overall Texas Central Industrial Park.”