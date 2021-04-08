Dialing in Waco, 254 area code to get more complicated with 988 mental health hotline in works

Texas is not alone in making these adjustments. States nationwide are obliged to require 10-digit dialing in some area codes.

Besides 254, other area codes in Texas that must transition to 10-digit local calls include 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940, according to a commission press release.

For the next six months, calls made with only seven digits will continue to connect, but starting Oct. 24, Callers dialing using only seven digits will hear a recording telling them to hang up and dial again using the applicable area code.

“Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change,” according to the press release. “The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change. What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.”

Residents in the affected area codes should check safety and security equipment, including medical alert devices and alarms, to ensure they are programmed with 10-digit dialing. Fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, voicemail services, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, and call-forwarding settings also may need to be reprogrammed, the press release states.