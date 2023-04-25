The race to represent District 2 on the Waco City Council is a study in contrasts, with Alice Rodriguez, 79, facing off against Tiffany Vidaña, who is pursuing a graduate degree in social work from Baylor University.

Vidaña and Rodriguez met head-to-head this week, when Mighty Wind Worship Center hosted a candidate forum. They had differing opinions on key factors such as affordable housing and transparency.

Early voting started Monday for the May 6 elections, featuring more than a dozen city council and school board races in McLennan County.

Vidaña is taking a second crack at Rodriguez, having run against the incumbent last year to fill an unexpired term. Rodriguez won in a three-way race with 139 votes to Vidaña’s 120 and Armando Arvizu’s 113.

“I’ve had a lot of people in the community who encouraged me to run again,” Vidaña told the Tribune-Herald after she filed in February. “It was on my mind, but I’d been struggling with the idea because I knew I’d be in school.

“There are a lot of people who want change in our district.”

Rodriguez said her experience and background in the Hispanic community should prove invaluable as she hopes to shepherd projects to completion.

Rodriguez said a project to create more than 250 housing units where Floyd Casey Stadium once stood should address the affordable housing shortage in South Waco, as the homes will have a varied price structure. But Vidaña took issue with that statement during Monday’s forum and in a follow-up post on her Facebook page.

“The Floyd Casey project is mixed income housing, meaning it is not affordable housing (compared to the median family income in this area),” Vidaña wrote on Facebook.

She also said the South Waco community most impacted by the multimillion-dollar venture has had no say in the matter.

Developers of the Floyd Casey site plan to build 240 single-family homes of various types, 60 multifamily units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space, and city officials have said it will be valued at $100 million when it is done. The city has agreed to provide more than $25 million in development subsidies, including a Tax Increment Financing grant and economic development grants. The city also is planning to spend more than $20 million on a park taking in the city-owned Hart-Patterson track and field facility next to the development. There are not caps on the cost of the housing or plans for subsidies tied to income limits for buyers or renters.

“We need to revitalize the neighborhoods we have,” Vidaña said at Monday’s forum.

In her Facebook post, she said, “Let’s focus on spending more money on basic infrastructure. These streets are beyond repair and it shows that this wasn’t a priority of past councils.”

Vidaña said at the forum the city should do for the North 25th Street and La Salle Avenue corridors what it has done along Elm Avenue. The city has resurfaced the street, replaced and repaired infrastructure beneath the roadway, poured sidewalks and installed lighting, even as private investment and development has flourished on the street.

Rodriguez also said Hispanic-owned businesses along North 25th Street and La Salle Avenue, which cuts through District 2, deserve attention. But she also said improvements on Elm Avenue benefit the whole city.

District 2 “needs to focus on transparency on HUGE community projects,” Vidaña wrote. “It is beyond alarming that many people have no idea of what’s to come with the river walk project and the Floyd Casey Housing project.”

Rodriguez said fighting crime remains a priority, and she is always willing to hire more officers if Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian deems it necessary.

“I’m taking care of District 2 as best I can,” she said. “I don’t compare, but I want my district to be respected throughout the city. I want to make the city the best place to work and live, all the city, not just District 2.”

She made a point at Monday’s forum to announce the city plans to repair or replace every street in the city needing attention.

Rodriguez said she knows Vidaña only as her opponent.

“It is her right and her prerogative to run,” Rodriguez said by phone.

Rodriguez, at 79, said she remains in good health. She held the District 2 seat for 24 nonconsecutive years before stepping down in 2019. She was appointed to temporarily fill a vacancy in 2021 before winning the rest of the unexpired term a year ago. The May 6 contest is for a full term.

“I wouldn’t cheat my District 2 constituents,” she said. “If I felt I couldn’t do the best job possible … my constituents deserve a healthy council representative.”

Early voting started Monday in the May 6 city and school elections and will continue through May 2 at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Through the first two days of early voting, 524 people cast an early ballot in-person in the elections the county is conducting for 15 entities, and another 104 mail-in ballots have been submitted in those elections.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday. Go to mclennanvotes.com for more information.