District 4 candidates tackle economic, equity questions during forum

Allen said quality of life is a key issue for District 4, including access to quality parks, bike lanes and good public schools. He said while the district has Cameron Park, it lacks dog parks and other amenities. He cited the renovated Dewey center as an example of positive development. He also said working with Waco Independent School District is the only way to accomplish it.

“I would love to do a better job of getting WISD to address D4,” Allen said.

Allen spoke about his experience in different fields, such as high school and community college teaching, working in psychiatric hospitals and serving on community boards, as well as a term on the council more than a decade ago.

“To be able to work with people that you disagree with, but work with them anyway, I think that’s a tool I gained during my experience on working on council.”

Palmer said the current council is comprised of five men working in either business or law and only one woman, and said the council had not had an equal gender balance since 2005.

“I see some of these big, systemic issues failing to be addressed,” Palmer said.

Ewing said as a person of color in the council seat, he’s in a better position to help its constituents.