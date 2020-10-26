District 4 candidates tackle economic, equity questions during forum

The trio of candidates vying for the District 4 Waco council seat made their closing arguments in a forum Monday, vowing to take on economic stability, housing affordability, equity and cracked streets.
And each claimed to have the best background for the job, based on professional and personal experiences.
Incumbent Darius Ewing shared the stage with social worker and Baylor University instructor Kelly Palmer and Veterans One Stop case worker Rick Allen in front of a socially-distanced crowd at Dewey Community Center during a Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association meeting.
Ewing, a real estate agent who has lived in Waco eight years, said his childhood experience of watching his mother struggle to make ends meet while caring for him and his siblings inspire him to run.
The city council appointed Ewing to the seat five months ago, when mayoral candidate Dillon Meek stepped down.
Ewing said since being appointed to the position, well-paying jobs and job training have become a key issue for him, but too many residents of District 4 are working multiple poorly paying jobs. He said he wants to see better-paying jobs that are accessible to his North Waco district.
“To have one of those businesses, one of those employers that can employ a lot of people and apply them well, to come to the center of the city,” Ewing said.
Palmer, a seven-year Waco resident, said as a former military kid who’s lived in Italy and Boston, she loves Waco more than any other place.
Palmer called District 4 “the very best of who we are as Wacoans.”
“We’ve had so many restaurants go from little pop-up shops at the farmers market or food trucks to brick-and-mortar businesses,” she said. “We want to see each other thrive, we want to see each other succeed… and that’s what love about our district.”
But Palmer said the focus on downtown development and tourism risks neglecting the residents of the city.
“How do we bring North Waco into these conversations? How do we bring East Waco, West Waco?” Palmer said. “We need development that benefits everyone, not just those that are wealthy and white and Baylor grads.”
The candidates all spoke approvingly of the district’s racial, age, social and economic diversity, noting about 50% of its residents are Hispanic.
“There’s diversity across the city, but compared to District 4 the other districts are kind of bland,” Ewing said.
Allen said in his work with the neighborhoods associations, he’s seem remarkable unity.
“The real key to District 4 is the unity within our diversity,” Allen said.
Allen said quality of life is a key issue for District 4, including access to quality parks, bike lanes and good public schools. He said while the district has Cameron Park, it lacks dog parks and other amenities. He cited the renovated Dewey center as an example of positive development. He also said working with Waco Independent School District is the only way to accomplish it.
“I would love to do a better job of getting WISD to address D4,” Allen said.
Allen spoke about his experience in different fields, such as high school and community college teaching, working in psychiatric hospitals and serving on community boards, as well as a term on the council more than a decade ago.
“To be able to work with people that you disagree with, but work with them anyway, I think that’s a tool I gained during my experience on working on council.”
Palmer said the current council is comprised of five men working in either business or law and only one woman, and said the council had not had an equal gender balance since 2005.
“I see some of these big, systemic issues failing to be addressed,” Palmer said.
Ewing said as a person of color in the council seat, he’s in a better position to help its constituents.
“I think in a lot of instances it’s tough for you to do if you don’t see it,” Ewing said.
Allen said his mother was Mexican but concealed her ethnicity after marrying his father. He said he rediscovered his mother’s heritage later in life after she spent years feeling as though she had to hide her background.
“I think we need someone who has a shared Hispanic background,” Allen said.
Palmer said that in preparing to run she created an advisory board and consulted with people of different races and cultures to shed light on her own blind spots. She said she’s also held videoconferences with Waco ISD fifth-graders and their parents, asking them what they want for the city’s future.
“I think one of the ways we do this is reach out to voices that are left out of the room,” Palmer said. “I think listening is the key component to social action and change.”
Palmer said housing is a constant concern in her profession. She called for the city budget to fund more emergency housing, noting that Waco is a significant human trafficking location.
“We do not have enough beds in our community for the most vulnerable in our community,” Palmer said.
An audience member asked about the tax incentives offered to incoming industries like the inbound Amazon facility in the face of rising taxes for Waco residents, and asked about the candidates’ priorities.
Ewing said the incentives are the easiest way to court new businesses. Meanwhile, he said, the city is prioritizing pavement repairs and working with nonprofits that develop affordable housing.
Allen said his priorities include a subsidy for tree planting, as well as more equitable street repair beyond the tourism-heavy areas. Allen said as former Waco Habitat for Humanity president, he has some insight when it comes to developing affordable housing.
Palmer said the city should prioritize incentives to more local and minority-owned businesses.
“Does Amazon lack for any money in 2020?” Palmer said. “God knows that is not the case.”
Former District 4 City Councilwoman Toni Herbert asked the candidates to commit to giving the city’s neighborhood associations more say in the city budget process and what streets receive repairs.
Ewing agreed wholeheartedly. Allen agreed as well, but said active, motivated neighborhood associations and other organizations should be prioritized. Palmer said because the city council skews more wealthy, neighborhood associations are a way to make city government more equitable.
Long-time McLennan County Constable John Johnson brought up the fact that evictions have not stopped, and his office handles two to three a week.
“The first of January, all hell’s going to break loose,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of homeless people.”
Ewing said the city’s rental and mortgage assistance program is active, but the process could be made easier to apply for and get approved for. He also said educating tenants about their rights and the eviction process is crucial.
“It’s just a matter of cutting through the red tape and making that as easy as possible for people who need it,” Ewing said.
Allen said the city is not doing enough to help people stay in their homes.
“Homeless people cost the county and city several thousand dollars a year just for being homeless,” Allen said. “It’s not in our good sense to allow people to become homeless. I think we need to do a better job of preventing things.”
Allen, who’s lived in Waco for 37 years, said he was impressed by his competitors, adding that he ran because he wanted to make sure the district is in good hands.
“Being with these two for the last two weeks, knowing their thoughts and feelings, I know it’s a win-win,” Allen said.
