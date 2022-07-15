District attorney candidate Aubrey Robertson named first assistant in McLennan County DA’s office

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson announced Friday that Aubrey Robertson, the Democratic candidate for district attorney in the Nov. 8 election, will join his office as first assistant district attorney for the final few months of Johnson’s term.

During a press conference, Johnson said Robertson is joining his office to assist in lowering the county's backlog of criminal cases. Johnson said his office was able to reduce the backlog from 1,800 felony cases to 1,000 before COVID-19 hit and forced the courthouse to essentially close down until this past April. Johnson said the backlog now stands at about 1,200 felony cases. The county saw a similar trend with the misdemeanor backlog, which now stands at about 2,000 cases, he said.

“I am very excited to have Aubrey come join us as my first assistant for the last five-and-a-half months of my term,” Johnson said. “We've gotten a lot of backlog from the COVID days. We've got a lot of very important cases that are going to be tried. We've got to work that backlog down so that, whoever takes my place in January, that it's as completely under control as we can get it.”

Robertson previously served as a prosecutor for three years in Harris County and four years in McLennan County, before Johnson's predecessor, Abel Reyna, fired him shortly after losing his 2018 reelection bid to Johnson. Since then, Robertson has worked at the law firm of former DA Vic Feazell.

Johnson said he asked Robertson to join his office because of Robertson's experience as a prosecutor.

Robertson said he will begin his new role immediately.

“Coming back to the DA’s office feels a lot like coming home,” Robertson said. “I am eager to get to work and bring my years of prosecutorial experience to bear on what I see as the issues in our local criminal justice system.”

Robertson said he wants to focus on getting violent crime down and place a particular importance on tackling the many murder cases pending at the courthouse. Both nonviolent crime and violent crime, with the exception of homicide, have been flat in Waco this year compared to last year, Police Chief Sheryl Victorian has said.

Robertson said tackling the large backlog of cases is key to reducing violent crime.

“People who commit crimes have to know that justice is not only going to be severe, but justice will be swift,” Robertson said. “The consequences for breaking the law in this county will be swift.”

When asked if bringing Robertson into his office could be seen as Johnson’s way of endorsing Robertson, Johnson said neither Robertson or Josh Tetens, Robertson’s Republican opponent, had asked for Johnson’s endorsement.

“I am very impressed by his (Robertson’s) credentials, no question about his prosecutorial credentials,” Johnson said. “But nobody’s asked for my endorsement.”

Referencing his Republican primary loss to Tetens in March, by a 40 percentage-point margin, Johnson joked that “I don't know that either Josh or Aubrey would want my endorsements.”

Johnson said Robertson will not be allowed to campaign while working as first assistant DA, and will instead campaign on weekends.

“I want everybody to know that during county time, there will be no electioneering, no campaigning or campaign activities at all while Aubrey is up here working at the district attorney’s office,” Johnson said. “The penalty to that will be termination.”

Robertson said he hopes to continue in his new role in the case that he loses the election against Tetens, but that he fully intends to win.

“In my role here as first assistant, Josh and I are great friends,” Robertson said. “Josh is a great lawyer. I think that if he recognizes in the same way that the rest of the community recognizes the experience that I have, he might keep me on. But I fully intend to win in November. And all the policies and procedures that we're going to put in place between now and the election, I intend to continue those into January and the first four years of my first term.”