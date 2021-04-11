Dobey Center on Austin Avenue gearing up with drop-in services for homeless young adults

The Cove, 524 W. Waco Drive, serves as a drop-in center for teenagers up to 18 years old, but there was no dedicated space for young adults.

“As you move from adolescence into young adulthood, you lose those supports you have in high school,” Wiscombe said. “It’s a big transition point, trying to navigate how to get a job, how to do I get to higher education? My first apartment?”

Wiscombe said the HUD grant, through its Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, is aimed at the needs of people between the ages of 16 and 24 and was developed based on the firsthand accounts and input from people who had experienced homelessness at those ages.

“Through the planning process we identified gaps in our system and came up with project ideas, things that we needed in our community, and one was the Dobey drop-in center,” Wiscombe said.

In addition to the Dobey Center, the Klaras Center also is using last year's grant award to launch three other initiatives targeting young adults: a crisis transitional housing program, a rapid rehousing program and a navigation project.

