Doc Anderson cruises to 9th term representing McLennan County in Texas House

Republican Charles “Doc” Anderson will serve his ninth term representing McLennan County’s Texas House District 56, swamping Democratic challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson on Tuesday.
Anderson said his experience will serve his constituents well as the Texas House takes up redistricting during the next legislative session.
“I believe Republicans are going to hold the House, which is good for our side, particularly considering redistricting, the speaker’s race and choosing board of education seats, among others,” Anderson said Tuesday evening after learning of his win.
Anderson won with 48,937 votes, or 67.3%, to Turner-Pearson’s 23,759 votes, or 32.7%.
The Legislature will face budget challenges and fiscal restraints as they do business under the cloud of COVID-19, government-related shutdowns having cut into sales tax revenues and hampered the petroleum industry.
“There is a lot of uncertainty about things, about whether lobbyists, the public and the media will be shut out of the Capitol, which is not a good thing, especially since we’ll be considering such issues as fracking and the crisis in the oil patch,” Anderson said.
Support Local Journalism
He said he views virtual meetings as a poor option.
He lamented the “profane” amount of money being poured into Texas races by out-of-state interests and applauded Republican John Cornyn for his victory over Democratic challenger MJ Hegar to retain his U.S. Senate seat.
Republican Brian Birdwell, a decorated war veteran, won easily Tuesday in his quest to retain his Texas Senate District 22 seat.
With 90% of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, he held a commanding 68.6% to 31.4% lead, with more than 250,000 votes, over Robert Vick of Granbury, who tallied about 117,000 votes.
Photo gallery
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.