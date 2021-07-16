Dog chaining rules for Waco take step forward

Updated city of Waco rules for dogs left on chains or other types of tethers are a step closer to getting a look from the city council.

A Waco Animal Welfare Board subcommittee informally signed off Friday on recommendations to extend the minimum tether length from 10 feet to 15 feet, require a swivel to prevent tangling, require that tethered dogs are unable to jump fences, and to clarify other existing requirements.

The board had discussed the city's tethering rules earlier this year and returned to the topic after Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed bipartisan legislation last month that would have put similar requirements in place statewide. In exercising the veto, Abbott said existing animal cruelty laws protect the state's pets and that the measure would have added unnecessary "micro-managing and over-criminalization."

The full Animal Welfare Board is expected to consider the recommended changes to Waco's ordinance and could pass a proposal along to the Waco City Council.